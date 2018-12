Premier Badminton League 2018-19: Full schedule, timing, venue

The marquee clash between reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin and P V Sindhu will mark the beginning of Vodafone Premier Badminton League on December 22. The fourth season of PBL will begin its journey from Mumbai.

Advertising

The 23-day event will see Delhi Dashers, Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, Chennai Smashes, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces slug it out for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore in five cities with the inaugural rounds being held in Mumbai, followed by Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Date: Saturday, December 22

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Pune 7 Aces

Time: 7 PM

City: Mumbai

Date: Sunday, December 23

Match: Mumbai Rockets vs Awadhe Warriors

Time: 4 PM

City: Mumbai

Advertising

Date: Sunday, December 23

Match: Delhi Dashers vs North Easter Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Mumbai

Date: Monday, December 24

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 7 PM

City: Mumbai

Date: Tuesday, December 25

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Pune 7 Aces

Time: 7 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Wednesday, December 26

Match: Mumbai Rockets vs North East Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Thursday, December 27

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Time: 7 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Friday, December 28

Match: Delhi Dashers vs Mumbai Rockets

Time: 4 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Friday, December 28

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 7 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Saturday, December 29

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs North Eastern Warriors

Time: 4 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Saturday, December 29

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Time: 7 PM

City: Hyderabad

Date: Sunday, December 30

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Delhi Dashers

Time: 4 PM

City: Pune

Date: Sunday, December 30

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Delhi Dashers

Time: 7 PM

City: Pune

Date: Monday, December 31

Match: Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 7 PM

City: Pune

Date: Tuesday, January 1

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Pune

Date: Wednesday, January 2

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Delhi Dashers

Time: 7 PM

City: Pune

Date: Thursday, January 3

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Awadhe Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Pune

Date: Friday, January 4

Match: Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 7 PM

City: Ahemedabad

Date: Saturday, January 5

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets

Time: 4 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Saturday, January 5

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs North Eastern Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Sunday, January 6

Match: Mumbai Rockets vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 4 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Sunday, January 6

Match: Pune 7 Aces vs Delhi Dashers

Time: 7 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Monday, January 7

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Awadhe Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Tuesday, January 8

Match: Delhi Dashers vs Hyderabad Hunters

Time: 7 PM

City: Ahmedabad

Date: Wednesday, January 9

Match: Bengaluru Raptors vs Chennai Smashes

Time: 7 PM

City: Bengaluru

Date: Thursday, January 10

Match: Awadhe Smashers vs North Eastern Warriors

Time: 7 PM

City: Bengaluru

Advertising

Date: Friday, January 11

Match: Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Bengaluru Raptors

Time: 7 PM

City: Bengaluru

Date: Saturday, January 12

Match: Semifinals 1

Time: 4 PM

City: Bengaluru

Date: Saturday, January 12

Match: Semifinals 2

Time: 7 PM

City: Bengaluru

Date: Sunday, January 13

Match: FINAL

Time: 7 PM

City: Bengaluru