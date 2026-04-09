Line call blunders in China strike Indian shuttlers: ‘It’s 2026 and I can’t believe Court 2 has no Hawkeye’ – Prannoy

Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy have all been affected by linesmen erring blatantly at Ningbo this week

Written by: Shivani Naik
3 min readApr 9, 2026 03:46 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy in action. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy in action. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
Make us preferred source on Google

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” coach Sagar Chopda at the Bangalore Centre of Excellence where Ayush Shetty and PV Sindhu train, says, with gnashing teeth. The first three days of the Badminton Asia Championships at Ningbo have been terribly frustrating for Indians, with blithering line calls on several courts inflecting crucial points.

On Thursday, HS Prannoy suffered twice in the second set. And though Weng Hong Yang might still have won, the Indian’s propensity to come back in the second set and launch fightbacks from there can’t be ignored.v

“It’s 2026 and I still can’t believe there is no Hawkeye’ in court 2 for a Super 1000 event,” Prannoy tweeted. The continental championships where Prannoy has a bronze previously, are a prestigious event, but the Asian events typically end up being amateurish. For one, forget broadcast, even a live stream is hard to find. And for another, event Court 2 with Chinese Weng Hong Yang playing did not have a decision review system or Hawkeye for line calls.

Prannoy lost 21-12, 21-19, but anyone who knows his style of play will know the critical junctures tend to be end of Set 2. At a critical moment here, Prannoy’s shuttle landed in, at the back left corner, and was given IN. Then Went, the local player pointed to the spot, objected, and the decision was overruled just like that in favour of the home player. After Prannoy pulled one back and had the momentum, Weng took forever to receive serve and Prannoy’s pleas to hurry him up were blatantly ignored.

A jumping, fist pumping Weng would win the last point and be met with a cold hand shake at the net, as a livid Prannoy walked off.

ALSO READ | Ayush Shetty makes Asian quarterfinals with 21-16, 21-12 win

Earlier, Sindhu would point repeatedly at a shuttle that had drifted out but her requests to reconsider were rebuffed – with absolute silence and not even registered by the chair umpire. Her opponent – Wang Zhi Yi of China.

On Wednesday, when Ayush Shetty took on Li Shifeng there were at least three calls on the back and side lines that either went against him, or worse, were overturned to favour the local. That, Ayush still won showed his solid game, but he was very close to exploding in rage before he let it go.

Story continues below this ad

“The overruled calls were hilarious. I mean it’s known to happen nationally, but at the highest level is incredulous,” Chopda said. “There’s tech available. It’s blatant. And it invariably happens at crucial moments,” he added.

Ayush led Shifeng 18-13, when the horrific line call was dispensed. It became 18-16 as the lead got whittled down, though he prevailed in the end.

Sindhu too had no recourse to reviews or even basic consideration by the chair, and was up against whimsy of linespersons and the chair at 18-19. She eventually lost 21-18, 21-8.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 09: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments