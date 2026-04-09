Line call blunders in China strike Indian shuttlers: ‘It’s 2026 and I can’t believe Court 2 has no Hawkeye’ – Prannoy

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” coach Sagar Chopda at the Bangalore Centre of Excellence where Ayush Shetty and PV Sindhu train, says, with gnashing teeth. The first three days of the Badminton Asia Championships at Ningbo have been terribly frustrating for Indians, with blithering line calls on several courts inflecting crucial points.

On Thursday, HS Prannoy suffered twice in the second set. And though Weng Hong Yang might still have won, the Indian’s propensity to come back in the second set and launch fightbacks from there can’t be ignored.v

“It’s 2026 and I still can’t believe there is no Hawkeye’ in court 2 for a Super 1000 event,” Prannoy tweeted. The continental championships where Prannoy has a bronze previously, are a prestigious event, but the Asian events typically end up being amateurish. For one, forget broadcast, even a live stream is hard to find. And for another, event Court 2 with Chinese Weng Hong Yang playing did not have a decision review system or Hawkeye for line calls.