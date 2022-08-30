scorecardresearch
HS Prannoy advances to pre-quarterfinals of Japan Open

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam will take on Korean combination of Baek Ha Na and Lee Yu Lim in their first round clash.

HS Prannoy, HS Prannoy India, India HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu India, Indonesia Open, sports news, badminton, Indian ExpressHS Prannoy in action. (File)

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy moved into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Open after his opponent Ng ka Long Angus retired hurt midway in the first round here on Tuesday.

The unseeded Prannoy was narrowly leading the first game 11-10 when the world number 12 player from Hong Kong threw in the towel within seven minutes of their men’s singles opener. The world number 18 Indian will now take on former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the second round.

Prannoy had been in fine form at the BWF World Championships in Tokyo last week, stunning two-time world champion Kento Momota before getting the better of compatriot and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen. However, his stellar run ended in the quarterfinals as he lost to China’s Zhao Junpeng.

Later in the day, the women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam will take on Korean combination of Baek Ha Na and Lee Yu Lim in their first round clash.

