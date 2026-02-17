Felt like I was contesting my first World Championships: Para badminton star Pramod Bhagat on winning sixth title after WADA ban

Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat, 37, returned from a setback of a 18-month World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) ban last September, and fulfilled his ambition to win 6 Para World Championships, one more than the able-bodied legend and his hero Lin Dan. He beat the in-form Irfan of Indonesia 21-12, 21-18, dipping into experience. It was the realisation that he would miss Paris Games that strengthened his resolve to come back stronger.
Excerpts
How satisfying was it to win your 6th Para World Championship, beating Indonesia’s Irfan, a rival tipped as favourite?
Because I had missed a year-and-a-half due to a WADA filing-failure (his Whereabouts details did not get uploaded leading to a ban), it felt like I was contesting my first World Championships final. I was serious about defending my title, and worked hard. Since I resumed at the China Open, I had only lost at Indonesia. In the finals I was up against Irfan, who no doubt is talented, and had beaten India’s Paris SL3 Paralympics champion Nitesh Kumar, in the semis, so I knew it was a tough match. He is a young and skillful opponent, and I had to play smart, using his inexperience since he lacked patience. I wanted to establish my old domination, and used not speed, but patience to defeat him.
Did you train differently given the long time away from competition?
I’ve been a 5-time World champion, so I knew what training I needed to focus on. I trained this time with Sukant Kadam (with whom he won the doubles gold), at Pune under coach and 2004 Olympian, Nikhil Kanetkar. On-court it was brushing up on old strokes, and I’ll work more on tactics with him ahead of the LA 2028 Paralympics.
How significant was it to go past (Chinese double Olympic champion) Lin Dan’s mark of 5 World titles, since you have always idolized him and play left-handed like him?
When I started badminton in Odisha, he was my only idol, and I watched all his matches on Youtube. He was the reason my interest in the sport increased. Of course, there’s no comparison with his able-bodied achievements, but I have always wanted to emulate that aura in his playing style, different from the rest, where his strides had confidence. His deceptive footwork was always casual, like running and stepping against the body movement direction, which he executed with panache.
What keeps you motivated after winning Paralympics and World’s titles?
You need consistency in focus. And to continuously revise ambition. When I went to Bahrain for the world (championships), I forgot I was a 5-time champion. That keeps the ambition sharp.
L-R: Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat travelled to places like Bali, Spiti and Chandratal during his time away from court due to WADA ban. (PHOTO: Special Arrangement)
Considering you were away due to a WADA ban, did you face any taunting?
Yes, the last 1.5 years have been a setback. I lost out on playing at the Paris Games. I had to suffer because I did not double check my anti-doping form. It was a ‘filing failure’, but when you hear WADA, the natural conclusion is I ingested some drug. My coaches were asked what I had taken, one local newspaper directly asked me. So I had to explain over and over again what had happened, and clear the air. I’m just happy God made me strong enough to never give up. The 6th title came because main toota nahi. I utilised the time away to get stronger in the gym and improve strategy.
What did you do in your time away?
I travelled. Because even if we compete all around the world, we never actually see any places in that competition-mode. I went to Ladakh, Spiti, Bali and Japan. This was the first time I explored nature. I’d never taken a vacation as such. It was peaceful. I really wanted to see the Chandratal that I’d heard of. The time I landed there, the roads were closed and 4-5 of us from different walks of life spent the whole night talking around the fire, sharing stories of snow. There were some film stars, cricketers, singers and adventure athletes. I also saw Akshay Kumar’s helicopter taking off from a distance and the celebrity frenzy. Heard some stories of the land, interacting with Sunny Deol. Quite unexpected.
How did you celebrate after the title in Bahrain?
The team cut a cake. And I dedicated this title to myself (laughs) kyunki main toota nahi. When I go back to Odisha, we will have a get together with family, friends, villagers. Because I’m vegetarian, I unfortunately have no curiosity about food and can’t stand junk food. But I have been missing aloo paratha and kheer-poori.
