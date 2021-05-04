scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Prakash Padukone recovering from COVID-19 infection at hospital

Prakash Padukone has taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and he is currently awaiting the second.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 4, 2021 2:11:02 pm
Prakash Padukone is a former All England Open champion. (File)

Prakash Padukone has been hospitalised in Bangalore on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive,” Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary shuttler and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), told PTI.

“He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days,” he added.

The 65-year-old, who became the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Championships title in 1980, is likely to be discharged later this week. He has taken his first dose of the vaccine and he is currently awaiting the second.

Padukone was also the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after clinching a bronze in the 1983 edition. He was also the first Indian to be ranked world number one after achieving the feat in 1980.

Following his retirement in 1991, Padukone served as the chairman of the Badminton Association of India (BAI). He was also the coach of the Indian team from 1993 to 1996.

