Prakash Padukone academy ropes in Korean coach Yoo Yong-sung

Korean coach Yoo Yong-sung, a two-time Olympic silver medallist in men’s doubles from Athens and Sydney, will take over as the foreign head coach at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA). Young shuttler Lakshya Sen will best benefit from the tactical expertise and training nous of the former Olympic medallist.

Yong-sung’s coaching fees will be entirely borne by the academy sponsors and Olympic God Quest. “He’s a very good coach coming in full-time. And he will decide on every aspect of planning of the elite players at PPBA,” said Viren Rasquinha, MD and COO of OGQ.

“OGQ and PPBA have been scouting coaches from across the world for the last one year – from Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Denmark. The pandemic obviously delayed things a bit. But I am glad we have finally narrowed down on Yoo and he has accepted our offer until Paris 2024. Very exciting few years ahead for Lakshya and the rest of the young players at PPBA. OGQ has supported Lakshya for 10 years now. But these next 3 years will be the most important in his career,” Rasquinha added.

A release from PPBA said, “Yoo’s appointment was finalized after an extensive search conducted under a joint initiative launched by PPBA, in collaboration with Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), with the goal of grooming promising players to achieve podium success at the 2024 Paris Olympics & beyond.”

Yong Sung Yoo, 47, won the Olympics Silver Medal in Men’s Doubles at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Games alongside Lee Dong-soo. A warhorse for Korea at the Asian Games, the Sudirman Cup Mixed

Team event and Thomas Cup, Yong Sung has previously coached national teams in Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

The release further adds: “He was one of the first foreign coaches to train the Chinese national badminton team, and was part of the coaching team at the Tokyo Olympics.”

Commenting on the new coach, Prakash Padukone, co-founder of PPBA said, “I am delighted that PPBA will soon have the services of an experienced foreign coach, thanks to the active support of OGQ and Infosys Foundation. I am hopeful that with this new appointment, PPBA can provide added impetus to our efforts to groom more youngsters to win medals for the country, working in close cooperation with Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Badminton Association of India.”

Rasquinha, said, “PPBA & OGQ have a very long relationship. I am confident that Yoo’s appointment will provide a massive boost to all the players at PPBA, and especially Lakshya Sen, who is targeting a medal at Paris 2024.”