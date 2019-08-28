After Narendra Modi meets PV Sindhu, Sukant Kadam requests Prime Minister to meet Para Badminton World Championships medallists

While India celebrated PV Sindhu’s gold and Sai Praneeth’s bronze at BWF World Championships, the country also claimed 12 medals in BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

With the paralympics competition getting tougher and more competitive each year, India finished with 12 medals, including three golds and only narrowly falling short of their best-ever show at the tournament in 2015 when it won the same number of overall medals but four golds.

After Sindhu was invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Sukant Kadam, who finished with bronze at the competition, wrote to the PM that they also won 12 medals in Para-Badminton World Championship and would ‘want your blessings’.

“Honorable @narendramodi sir, we Para Badminton Athletes also won 12 medals in Para-Badminton World Championship and we also want your blessings. Request you to allow us to meet as we missed a chance aftr Asian Games,” Sukant wrote.

Honorable @narendramodi sir,

We Para Badminton Athletes also won 12 medals in Para-Badminton World Championship and we also want your blessings.Request you to allow us to meet as we missed a chance aftr Asian Games@PramodBhagat83 @joshimanasi11 @manojshuttler @GauravParaCoach https://t.co/1zCqE91VAh — Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993) August 27, 2019

A day after Sukant’s tweet, Modi tweeted, “130 crore Indians are extremely proud of the Indian Para Badminton contingent, which has brought home 12 medals at BWF World Championships 2019. Congratulations to the entire team, whose success is extremely gladdening and motivating. Each of these players is remarkable!”

130 crore Indians are extremely proud of the Indian Para Badminton contingent, which has brought home 12 medals at BWF World Championships 2019. Congratulations to the entire team, whose success is extremely gladdening and motivating. Each of these players is remarkable! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2019

Amending the policy for para-athletes to make them eligible for more cash awards, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday handed over Rs 1.82 crore to the medallists of the Para-badminton World Championship.

As per the amended guidelines, medal winners in world events and world championships ‘which are organised by International Paralympic Committee as well as in events that are not organised by IPC, but organised by respective International Sports Federation and recognised by International Olympic Committee, will be eligible for cash awards from the government.’

It has also been decided that medal winners will be given their cash awards the day they return to the country after an international event, and will “not have to wait for a once-a-year ceremony”, as was the norm earlier.

They are the stars of India? Let’s salute our Para-Badminton players who brought laurels for India. Today, Sports Ministry took a decision to handover the cash money to every player at the time of arrival itself which would amount upto 20 lakhs per athlete. pic.twitter.com/kBFNTerNbD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 27, 2019

Among the winners, World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat clinched his third title in the men’s singles SL3 category and his second gold in this World Championships while 30-year-old Manasi Joshi, who incidentally is another trainee at Gopi Chand Academy, clinched the gold in women’s singles SL3 final defeating World No. 1 and compatriot Parul Parmar 21-12, 21-7 to pick her maiden title.

All the medal-winners of Para World Badminton Championships 2019:

Pramod Bhagat (Gold) in men’s singles

Manasi Joshi (Gold) in women’s singles

Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar (Gold) in men’s doubles

Parul Parmar (Silver) in women’s singles

Tarun Dhillon (Silver) in men’s singles

Nitesh Kumar and Tarun (Silver) in men’s doubles

Raja Maghotra and Krishna Nagar (Silver) in men’s doubles

Manoj Sarkar (Bronze) in men’s singles

Sukant Kadam (Bronze) in men’s singles

Krishna Nagar (Bronze) in men’s singles

Vikram Umesh (Bronze) in men’s singles

Rajkumar and Rakesh Pandey (Bronze) in men’s doubles