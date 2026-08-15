How periods became a live issue at the Delhi World Championships

A Danish shuttler's new collective got a Chinese Olympic champion to say what the BWF won’t.

Written by: Shivani Naik
4 min readNew DelhiAug 15, 2026 11:30 AM IST
Shuttler Mia Blichfeldt is also taking on the Badminton World Federation on matters concerning women shuttlers. (Badminton Photo)Shuttler Mia Blichfeldt is also taking on the Badminton World Federation on matters concerning women shuttlers. (Badminton Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

It wasn’t just India at the India Open. Vocal critic and shuttler Mia Blichfeldt, who flagged deficiencies in the organisation of January’s event in Delhi, is also taking on the Badminton World Federation on matters concerning women shuttlers, through a body she started called the Women’s Badminton Collective (WBC). Her first coup: getting Chinese star Huang Dong Ping, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics mixed doubles champion and three-time World Championship medallist, to speak about the tricky dynamics of mixed doubles given women’s menstrual cycles.

“If there was one rule I would urge the BWF to change, and take the opportunity to make badminton women-friendly, it’s to factor in that women have periods,” the Tokyo gold medallist told WBC. “Sometimes we need to use the washroom, and that becomes cumbersome because of the short break permitted. It happened to me at the Sudirman Cup,” she said. “It also happened to the Scottish player, Kirsty Gilmour,” she added, pointing to an issue that tests women athletes both mentally and physically.

There are no dedicated toilet breaks in badminton, but players can seek permission to use the washroom in the 60-second interval at the 11-point break, or the 120 seconds after every 21-point set.

ALSO READ | Why PV Sindhu at World Championships is a nightmare for Chinese stars

While the rules will need to be debated and reconsidered by the World body, the Delhi organisers have brought in their own small but important measure, one that factors in the reality of periods. “Every women’s washroom, be it for athletes, lineswomen, officials or spectators, will be equipped with sanitary napkins kept in an open tray for such emergencies,” a Badminton Association of India spokesperson said, adding they wanted to get rid of the stigma and accept it as a reality of every woman’s life.

India has already taken criticism from January’s India Open and turned it into unusual solutions, from monkey-whisperers hired to shoo away the rhesus monkeys that throng the stadium’s neighbourhood. But badminton is still working through this particular issue via a trans-national conversation, in this case led by Asian powers India and China, and European powerhouse Denmark.

Dong Ping added nuance to the argument, particularly around the dichotomy of mindset mixed doubles demands. “As an athlete in mixed doubles, I don’t distinguish between men and women on court. For what we are competing, there’s no man or woman, only winning matters. But we have to admit we are physiologically different. In mixed doubles, as the lady on the court, there will be situations for the two of us, her and her woman opponent, that aren’t the same as for men, because sometimes we play on periods. The toilet-break rules are rigid, and need flexibility,” she told the WBC.

Story continues below this ad

Blichfeldt was at the centre of an Indian heartbreak once before, denying Saina Nehwal a third World Championship medal when a contentious line call, on a court without television review, went in her favour at a crunch point. Earlier this year in India, she had voiced strong reservations about the playing and practice conditions at January’s India Open.

Dong Ping is top-seeded at the Delhi Worlds with partner Feng Yanzhe, in pursuit of their first gold as a pairing. “Women in badminton are about strength, resilience and tenacity, and we fight and compete as equals in mixed doubles. But the rules need to consider that we can be playing on periods,” she told WBC.

“It’s also about women becoming comfortable to step out and not finding themselves in a panic about sanitary napkins,” the BAI spokesperson added. “We are trying to think of solutions,” they said

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments