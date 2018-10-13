Parupalli Kashyap loses passport in Amsterdam, Rajyavardhan Rathore sends help

Parupalli Kashyap lost his passport in Amsterdam. (Source: PTI)

Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, who lost his passport in Amsterdam on Friday, called out for help on Twitter explaining his situation and that he needed to fly to Denmark on Sunday. On seeing the Indian shuttler’s call for help addressed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore made calls to ensure that the issue is resolved as soon as possible.

Kashyap on Saturday tweeted from his official account that he needed to travel on Sunday to participate in Denmark Open but had lost his passport in Amsterdam. He tweeted, “Good Morning Ma’am, I’ve lost my passport at Amsterdam last night. I have to travel for Denmark Open, French Open and Saarloux Open, Germany . My ticket for Denmark is on Sunday, 14th October. I request help in this matter. @SushmaSwaraj @Ra_THORe @himantabiswa @narendramodi”

Rathore replied, “Hi @parupallik. Have spoken to concerned officials at MEA and the Indian Embassy in Netherlands to ensure the matter is resolved ASAP.”

Thanking the Sports Minister, Kashyap said, “I’ve received the temporary documents as of now.”

Kashyap is set to marry his long time girlfriend and star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on December 16. Announcement of their marriage was made last month but Saina admitted the relationship goes over a decade back.

