Parupalli Kashyap hits back as IOC encourages athletes to continue training for Tokyo 2020

Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap hit back at the insistence of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will go ahead as planned even as sporting events around the world are getting cancelled to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the IOC sent a communique to different sporting federations, a copy of which the Badminton World Federation (BWF) tweeted, saying that the BWF is fully abiding by the IOC’s directions.

“With more than four months to go for the Games, there is no need for any drastic decisions; any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive…The IOC is encouraging all athletes to continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020 as best they can,” the statement said.

IOC is encouraging us to continue training .. and how ? Where ? Ur joking right 🤔🤔🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/xQIY7LEuoK — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) March 18, 2020

Kashyap reacted to the BWF tweet, pointing out the difficulties in continuing to train for the Olympics at such a time. “IOC is encouraging us to continue training .. and how ? Where ? Ur joking right?” he tweeted.

Earlier, the BWF had come under immense criticism from some of the top names of the sport, and took the wise decision of suspending all tournaments till April 12.

“We are basically giving up on qualifying if we quit the Swiss Open. And if we are quarantined back home, then anyway India and Malaysia is out. Saina needs a couple of quarters and two semis, and it’s not uncommon to qualify in the last few tournaments. But right now this is about the BWF taking a call for its players’ health and not making them run around the world chasing points,” Kashyap had said earlier.

