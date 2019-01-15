Toggle Menu
Parupalli Kashyap enters main draw of Malaysia Masters

Indian women shuttlers, Rituparna Das and Mughda Agrey, too bowed out in the qualification round.

Parupalli Kashyap will take on Rasmus Gemke from Denmark in the opening round. (File)

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap entered the main draw of the Malaysia Masters 2019 after defeating Vladimir Malkov of Russia 21-12 21-17 in straight games in the men’s singles qualification round here on Tuesday.

Kashyap, who recently married London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, will take on Rasmus Gemke from Denmark in the opening round of the BWF World Tour Super 500 event at the Axiata Arena on Wednesday.

But it was curtains for Subhankar Dey as he lost 18-21 13-21 to Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand in another men’s singles qualification match.

While Rituparna lost 13-21 24-26 to Indonesia’s Ruselli Hartawan, her compatriot Mugdha was shown the door 17-21 21-18 19-21 by Switzerland’s Sabrina Jaquet.

In the women’s singles opening round on Wednesday, Kashyap’s wife Saina Nehwal, seeded seventh, will be up against Xuan Deng Joy of Hong Kong.

