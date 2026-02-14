Para Badminton World Championships: Double delight for Pramod Bhagat, wins record sixth singles world title

It was double delight for India’s Para Badminton star Pramod Bhagat as he captured the men’s SL3 gold medal with a commanding straight-game win over Muhammad Al Imran of Indonesia at the BWF Para World Championships in Manama on Saturday and added a doubles gold to his tally too with Sukant Kadam.

The 37-year-old Bhagat outclassed his opponent 21-12, 21-18 in the final to claim his fourth consecutive singles gold at the world championships and his sixth overall world title in the category. The victory underlines Bhagat’s sustained dominance in the SL3 division, which refers to a classification for standing players with significant lower limb impairment. Bhagat, who developed polio when he was five, had secured world championship singles gold medals in 2009, 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2024.

Saturday’s sixth win in extra special for Bhagat as China’s legendary Lin Dan, his idol, had won five men’s singles world titles in able-bodied badminton. The triumph also marked a significant redemption for Bhagat, who served an 18-month suspension for violating the Badminton World Federation anti-doping whereabouts clause, which forced him to miss the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Reflecting on his milestone achievement, Bhagat said: “Winning my sixth World Championship gold and fourth consecutive title is an emotional moment for me. Lin Dan has always been my idol, and to surpass his record is truly special. Every medal represents years of hard work, sacrifice and belief. To continue making history for India and raise the bar higher motivates me even more. I dedicate this victory to my country and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey.”

Pramod’s win extended to the Men’s Doubles SL3–SL4 category, where he partnered with Sukant Kadam to claim the gold medal. The Indian duo defeated compatriots Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar 21–19, 21–16 in a high-intensity final.

For Sukant, the championship proved equally rewarding. Alongside his doubles gold with Pramod, he also secured a bronze medal in Men’s Singles. “Winning doubles gold with Pramod at the World Championships is a proud moment. We’ve worked extremely hard to build our partnership, and delivering on the biggest stage is very satisfying. Adding a singles bronze makes this campaign even more meaningful for me,” Sukant said.

Krishna Nagar further strengthened India’s medal tally with an impressive double podium finish. He clinched a bronze medal in Men’s Singles SH6 category and added another bronze in Mixed Doubles along with Nithya Sre.

Earlier, Prem Kumar Ale and Alphia James won silver, marking India’s first-ever medal in the Wheelchair category at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships. Kumar Nitesh claimed bronze in Men’s Singles SL3, while Umesh Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav secured bronze in Men’s Doubles SL3–SL4.

In women’s events, Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan won bronze in Women’s Doubles SL3–SU5, while Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur secured bronze in Mixed Doubles SL3–SU5. Naveen Sivakumar clinched silver in SL4, Manisha Ramdass won silver in Women’s Singles SU5, and Nithya Sre added another silver in women’s singles to cap off a memorable campaign.

