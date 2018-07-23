Overcoming growing-up pangs, Lakshya Sen meets expectations

The tournament will be played in mixed team format and individual championship. (Source: File Photo) The tournament will be played in mixed team format and individual championship. (Source: File Photo)

Every junior title in a mature sporting nation needs to be plotted on a graph, vis-a-vis its significance to the athlete’s transition into the seniors circuit, and so it is with young shuttler Lakshya Sen. His Asian U19 Championship title in Jakarta on Sunday, hence, needs to be put into perspective given India’s miserable handling of its prodigies in the past, and an equally sorry record of follow-up action in easing these talented teens into seniors. So, while beating World No. 1 Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn in straight games 21-19, 21-18 might endear headlines, it is Sen’s ability to eke out a title through all the physical churns of his body, that is noteworthy here.

Lakshya Sen is undergoing growing up pangs quite literally. The Uttarakhand player who trains at Prakash Padukone Academy in Bangalore under Vimal Kumar, is shooting up in height, which brings with it its own set of complications that have blighted this year for the teenager. Finally cornering a title — albeit age-group one — will give him some confidence.

“It’s satisfying because since January he’s had this problem of shoulder pain and troubles on the shin and ankle. He’s gaining height and when pushed in training, he’s getting injuries. So he’s been performing on and off,” coach Vimal Kumar explains, adding that it’s a good result in that context. “He’s still growing, so those joint areas are very tender. There are many issues but he’s slowly coming back, though even during his Junior World Championship campaign, he faced a shin problem. He’s still growing so we need to modify his physical training,” Vimal added.

It’s a phase of career that India’s last Asian Junior champion — PV Sindhu faced. Still shooting up at 18 years, Sindhu had gone through the ups and downs — which affects amongst other things striding on court and gym-work off it — and Sen’s wild-swinging results are down to both nerves and the adjustments necessary to deal with his growth spurts in his late teens.

Still, for a highly rated player, his first big title had taken time in the coming with many almost-theres and last-step falters before the Asian title was won.

Lakshya is the country’s third after Sindhu and Gautam Thakkar in mid-60s, but as those contrasting careers will testify, the seniors are a different ballgame altogether. “Science says you can’t push too hard, but these days, players want the results and they tend to push hard,” Vimal explains. The young shuttler did defeat second seed China’s Li Shifeng 21-14, 21-12 in the quarterfinal, and then the top Indonesian 4th seed Ikhshan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay 21-7, 21-14 to make the final. “He’s showing that extra bit at that level, but a good transition will be important,” Vimal says. It could start as soon as next week when he plays Vietnam and then Spanish Opens, before he heads off to Youth Olympics and the Junior World’s.

A shoulder taping during the final though worries Vimal. What does make the coach happy is Sen’s response to the on-court riddles — the likes that will matter in seniors. From trailing 7-12, Sen did well to hike back in the opening game against the top-ranked junior. And down 17-19, he showed the wherewithal to grit it out. “In the second game, he was leading 19-17, but the Thai had the advantage of momentum. Lakshya cleverly took a medical break that helped him focus. He impressed me tactically, and then he played two good rallies,” the coach adds.

The last six months had displayed his tactical naivete when twice he couldn’t drive the knife in after leading Lin Dan.

“He told me he couldn’t sustain it. Against Popov in Thomas Cup, he said he got nervous. It’s a mix of nerves and the fitness aspect because he couldn’t handle the fast-paced rallies. He still doesn’t have that high level of fitness, but it’s important he’s aware of it,” Vimal says. The second game tactical move, was that one little extra trick learnt.

Sen’s game too is metamorphosing. Earlier he could just block half-smashes, now he is lifting them cross: more proactive in his countering.

Vimal is still concerned the exuberant lad dives too much. “These boys grow up watching Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan dive and want to retrieve like them because it looks so spectacular. They don’t see the physical conditioning that goes behind that agility,” he says. Vimal has been urging Lakshya to look at videos of the two legends in their early years when impeccable footwork helped them pick the shuttle early, and diving was only last resort. “It’s a massive headache even in subjuniors,” he adds, given that it’s not the dive, but the return after the dive that’s the challenge.

Still, Sen’s down-the-line smashes have only gotten more impressive as was evident in the two sets he nicked off Lin Dan. And he’s improving his net chops.

It’s the experience that he’s packing in that’s heartening to the coach. “If you see Sindhu, there’s so many close matches she used to lose in early years. But she found a way to deal with that situation when you are on a trot and you lose. You can’t spoon-feed experience, players learn to apply themselves,” he ends, looking forward to important targets in Sen’s seniors career.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App