Orleans Masters: Tanvi Sharma flaunts her shot selection to saunter to 21-14, 21-14 win over World No 23 Natsuki Nidaira

A service return with deception, going to the backcourt with a last-minute rackethead change while shaping to tap it to the net. A couple of varieties of smashes from the baseline down the middle. A high defensive lift when she found herself in a tight corner. And then, finally, as her opponent tried to inject pace with a flat push, a sensational backhand crosscourt block, attacking the shuttle early, to turn defence into a winning shot.

This 17-14 rally in the opening game against Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira was everything that is exciting about Tanvi Sharma’s potential in Indian badminton. From fluid movement on court, to a wide variety of shots and the game awareness to go along with it. The 17-year-old produced another impressive display in a 21-14, 21-14 quarterfinals win at the Orleans Masters Super 300 against a solid player who has been in the top 20 and is 10 years her senior.

Nidaira, a player ranked 15 places above the Indian’s 38 at the moment at No 23, is a typically gritty all-rounder that Japan produces aplenty. She had made a good start to the season with wins over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong and compatriot Tomoka Miyazaki at the India Open. But up against Tanvi, the former world No 17 was often outplayed by the Indian teen, dragged around on the court and deceived by Tanvi’s ability to constantly change the angles.

Neither player could hold serve long enough in the early exchanges, but an early contender for shot of the match came from Tanvi when she played a drop-dead reverse slice to put the shuttle well in front of Nidaira for 4-4. But it was clear that Nidaira was going to make Tanvi work much harder for her points than Anmol Kharb could a day earlier, because of the famed Japanese retrieval skills. Forced to go for the lines in search of winners, Tanvi started making errors as Nidaira opened up the first significant lead of the match at 8-4.

Tanvi responded with two beautifully placed pushes into Nidaira’s deep forehand corner, the second one with a hint of deception – the classic hold and flick – to make it 6-8. The Indian caught up at 8-8, showing she can defend too, before edging ahead on a run of five straight points after a crosscourt forehand-backhand combo left Nidaira floored. A precise straight smash from Tanvi caught the line and earned coach Park Tae Sang’s applause, heading into the coaching break on a run of seven consecutive points for an 11-8 lead.

Nidaira started showing her experience, switching up her style after interval from reactive badminton to proactive and inched ahead 13-12. The most intense rally of the opening game saw Tanvi match the pace being injected by the Japanese and level the score at 13-13. By this time, Tanvi steadied herself and her shots found the zing again, as she hit two superb winners to either flank of Nidaira for a 16-13 lead. She closed out the opening game on a run of 9 out of 10 points.

It is normal for a player with a generally attack-first instinct to make frustrating errors, as Tanvi tamely netted the shuttle from her deep forehand corner, half-heartedly slicing at the shuttle. But the very next point, from the very same position on the court, she nailed a whipped crosscourt smash to make it 6-6. And once again, that triggered a mini run for Tanvi, as she went in to the interval 11-7 up.

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While her general gameplay can sometimes belie her age, the personal admonitions are typical of a teenager striving for perfection. Twice after the interval, she gently hit herself on the back of her head with her racket, unhappy with missing simple shots and then jumped in frustration when her lead was whittled down to one point at 12-13. Bouncebackability is key in such cases – and the rally for 14-12 showed Tanvi’s ability to extend rallies when needed, even going after shuttles that she could have potentially left alone, eventually closing the longish exchange with a brilliant crosscourt winner. She did the smart thing at this point to tighten up her game, forcing Nidaira to go for high-risk shots, drawing errors and closing out the match.

On Saturday, Tanvi would have to do this and a whole lot more when she takes on former world champion Nozomi Okuhara.

Later in the day, Isharani Baruah overcame Malvika Bansod in an all-Indian quarterfinal with the latter retiring hurt at 21-9, 15-7 to enter the semifinal in the opposite half of the draw. Isharani will take on Thailand’s 2023 Junior World Champion Pitchamon Opatniputh in the last four.

In men’s doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun bowed out with a 12-21, 20-22 defeat against third seeds from Indonesia Leo Rolly Carnando and Maulana Bagas.