North Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship: Hosts Haryana start their campaign with win

HOSTS HARYANA started their campaign with a win as the team scored a 3-0 win over Punjab in the senior category of the team event in the Yonex Sunrise North Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship being organised by Haryana Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Association of India at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3 on Thursday.

Advertising

In the first match of the tie, Kartik Jindal of Haryana scored a 21-17-21-8 win over Ritwik Mohanty of Punjab to give Haryana a 1-0 lead in the tie. Jindal won the opening game 21-17 before pocketing the second game 21-8 to score the win. In the second match of the tie, Anupama Upadhyaya scored a 21-9, 21-3 win over Prerna Dawar of Punjab to hand Haryana a 2-0 lead in the tie. The third match of the tie saw the pair of Hardik Makkar and Kartik Jindal of Haryana scoring a 21-17, 14-21, 21-13 win over the pair of Manmohit Sandhu and Shubham of Punjab to complete the 3-0 win for the hosts.

In the junior category, Haryana scored a 3-0 win over Punjab. Earlier in the day, Keshni Anand Arora, Chief Secretary, Haryana inaugurated the tournament.