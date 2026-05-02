No Lakshya Sen for Thomas Cup semis; Ayush-Srikanth-Prannoy need two wins, before Satwik-Chirag play 5th rubber

Ayush Shetty will play first singles against World No 4 Christo Popov hoping to stop the French juggernaut, and keep his Thomas Cup record intact.

Lakshya Sen will miss the semifinal tie. He had landed on his elbow and taken a thudding impact while going for a shot on Friday against Chinese Taipei. But it is yet unclear if his absence is owing to that.

“Lakshya is dealing with a swollen playing arm—particularly around the elbow—after his fall in yesterday’s match against Chou Tien Chen. He is also struggling with blisters on his feet. This is certainly a setback for India. Let’s hope we can still win two singles matches today,” coach Vimal Kumar said.