No Lakshya Sen for Thomas Cup semis; Ayush-Srikanth-Prannoy need two wins, before Satwik-Chirag play 5th rubber

Sen is dealing with a swollen arm after he fell against Chou Tien Chen as well as blisters in his feet

Written by: Shivani Naik
2 min readUpdated: May 2, 2026 04:17 PM IST
Lakshya sen India OpenLakshya Sen competes during the match against Kenta Nishimoto at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex (Express Photo | Abhinav Saha)
Make us preferred source on Google

Ayush Shetty will play first singles against World No 4 Christo Popov hoping to stop the French juggernaut, and keep his Thomas Cup record intact.

Lakshya Sen will miss the semifinal tie. He had landed on his elbow and taken a thudding impact while going for a shot on Friday against Chinese Taipei. But it is yet unclear if his absence is owing to that.

“Lakshya is dealing with a swollen playing arm—particularly around the elbow—after his fall in yesterday’s match against Chou Tien Chen. He is also struggling with blisters on his feet. This is certainly a setback for India. Let’s hope we can still win two singles matches today,” coach Vimal Kumar said.

Ayush last played the WTF champion Popov at Hylo Open and lost in the semis, earlier in the European swing. However his game and confidence have evolved since, and he will shoulder the burden of the singles start. Kidambi Srikanth will play Alex Lanier while HS Prannoy takes on Toma Jr Popov. The Indian has lost to the World No 17 Frenchman at last year’s All England.

India can realistically target to win 2/3 singles and then hope Satwik-Chirag can stay in contention in the fifth rubber, after Sen’s withdrawal dented Indian hopes.

The quirk with playing France is, all their three singles necessarily play first three rubbers, because Toma Jr and Christo are also France’s first doubles pair. However with Toma lining up in third singles and a mandatory one match gap necessary, the French second pair, Eloi Adam and Leo Rossi play the fourth match.

France defeated Japan in the quarters. Last year’s World Tour Finals champion and World No 4 Christo Popov defeated No 9 Kodai Naraoka, 21-17, 21-17. While Alex Lanier breezed past Yushi Tanaka, 21-15, 21-17.

Story continues below this ad

In the third singles, Toma Jr Popov, older brother of Christo, won the battle of Top 20s, with Toma at No 17 and Koki Watanabe at No 20. Watanabe offered some resistance before losing 21-19, 23-21.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments