Shuttler N Sikki Reddy, physio test positive for Covid

N Sikki Reddy is a local of Hyderabad and has been attending the camp from home. (FIle Photo/BAI)

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C, who arrived at the National badminton camp at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, have tested Covid postive, according to a Badminton Association of India (BAI) press release.

According to the release on Thursday, this came to light after they took SAI’s mandatory Covid test that is given to all players, coaches and support staff on arrival at the camp.

Both Sikki and Kiran are aysmptomatic. Both are locals of Hyderabad and have been attending the camps from their homes.

Meanwhile, the academy has been closed down for sanitisation. All primary contacts of Sikki and Kiran have been traced and are being given the RT PCR test again.

Speaking from Hyderabad, chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said, “SAI’s mandatory covid test was given to all athletes, coaches, support staff and administrative staff at the badminton national camp, and two campers have tested positive for Covid 19.

All necessary precautions as per protocol are being taken so that players can come back for training safely and as soon as possible.”

World champion PV Sindhu, along with others like B Sai Praneeth and Sikki Reddy, hit the courts for training last Friday under strict safety protocols, ending a four-month-long coronavirus-forced hiatus.

