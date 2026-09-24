From Guwahati to Nagoya: Ubaidillah, Indonesia’s newest Badminton star

Mohammad Zaki Ubaidillah was playing at badminton’s World Championships just last October of 2025. He couldn’t quite nail down the Junior singles title, but the 19-year-old stepped up on the biggest stage to help Indonesia defeat China in the Men’s Team event of Asian Games, nicking the final rubber in a sensational 3-2 win where Indonesia bounced back from 0-2 down, with the help of youngsters.

Jonatan Christie lost to Shi Yuqi. 0-1. Then Liang Weikeng-Wang Chang defeated Fajar Alfian and Muh Shohibul Fikri, 20-22, 21-19, 21-14. 0-2 down.

But not out.

Indonesia’s scouting system that had picked the last two World Juniors contenders picked the baton. Alwi Farhan downed Li Shifeng 23-21, 15-21, 21-16. And then young Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin, dubbed LeoNiel, messed with the already confounded heads of He Jiting and Liu Yi, winning 23-21, 21-10. The scratch pair had been going for the same shuttle since the India semifinals.