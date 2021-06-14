scorecardresearch
Monday, June 14, 2021
Indonesia’s Markis Kido, former Olympic gold medallist, dies of heart attack at 36

Markis Kido won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics partnering Hendra Setiawan, a year after the pair won the men's doubles title at the World Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

By: Reuters |
June 14, 2021 9:12:02 pm
Indonesia’s Markis Kido (R) and Hendra Setiawan at the 2008 Olympics. (Reuters)

Indonesian badminton player Markis Kido, an Olympic doubles gold medallist, has died aged 36 from a heart attack, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a tweet on Monday.

The doubles specialist won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics partnering Hendra Setiawan, a year after the pair won the men’s doubles title at the world championship in Kuala Lumpur.

He also won the World Cup title in 2006 and Asian Games gold four years later, also partnering Setiawan.

The BWF and the Indonesian Badminton Association did not provide further details.

