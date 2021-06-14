Indonesia’s Markis Kido, former Olympic gold medallist, dies of heart attack at 36

Indonesia’s Markis Kido (R) and Hendra Setiawan at the 2008 Olympics. (Reuters)

Indonesian badminton player Markis Kido, an Olympic doubles gold medallist, has died aged 36 from a heart attack, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a tweet on Monday.

The doubles specialist won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics partnering Hendra Setiawan, a year after the pair won the men’s doubles title at the world championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Sad news coming in: Markis Kido 🇮🇩, former Olympic gold medallist and world champion, passed away today due to a heart attack. He will be missed. 📸@badmintonphoto @INABadminton pic.twitter.com/WLt6oUCXTF — BWF (@bwfmedia) June 14, 2021

He also won the World Cup title in 2006 and Asian Games gold four years later, also partnering Setiawan.

The BWF and the Indonesian Badminton Association did not provide further details.

It was an absolute honour ❤️🙏🏻#RIP MARKIS KIDO pic.twitter.com/k7aOIw5i7n — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 14, 2021

Such a terrible news !! RIP Markis kido 😔😞😣 — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) June 14, 2021

Hard to Digest 💔Grownup watching you play. Was lucky to be a part of your team in @PBLIndiaLive.

Gone too soon legend Rest In peace Markis Kido 🙏🏻 #markiskido #Rip pic.twitter.com/Zk40QFKIaW — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) June 14, 2021