Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Live Score: PV Sindhu to battle Carolina Marin; Kidambi Srikanth wins

Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu vs Caroline Marin Live Score: PV Sindhu will take on Spain’s Caroline Marin in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles having come through the previous two rounds – against Aya Ohori and Ying Ying Lee – in straight sets. Marin was stretched by Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the first round but came through 21-8 in the third set. In the second round, too, she went the distance in the first set but came out victorious in straight games. In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth faces a relatively easier challenge against Brice Leverdez of France. Catch live score and updates from Malaysia Open featuring PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.
Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth live score and updates in singles
Marin scores two points on the trot to level with Sindhu. This is a firycontest between the two players who are the best of the game. Who will come out on top at the break? A long hit from Sindhu and the shuttle lands... IN. Sindhu leads at break 11-10 against Marin.
PV Sindhu takes a two point lead and looks set to be in the lead at the break. She is leading by 10-8 against Marin in the first set.
Two unforced errors from Marin and Sindhu gets two points on the trot. Marin hits one on the net and then sends one to out of the lines. Sindhu takes a 8-7 lead
PV Sindhu rattles Marin's guard by taking two straight points. But the Spaniard bounces back with a terrific drop point to break the serve and earn a point. She takes another win and levels the score at 5-5.
Carolina Marin bounces back with two straight points and roars in celebration. Sindhu has committed two unforced errors as she hits two consecutive slams on the net. Score level 3-3.
PV Sindhu takes early lead 2-1 against Carolina Marin. Strong start from the Indian as Marin is making unforced errors early on. Can prove too costly.
PV Sindhu met Carolina Marin last time in Singapore Open last year. Sindhu lost the match by 11-21, 15-21.
PV Sindhu will take on Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open now. The two shuttlers have met 11 times before, in which Sindhu has won 5 times, while the Spaniard has won 6 times. Their most intense battle too place in Rio Olympics for the gold medal in which Marin picked up the win.
Kidambi Srikanth has defeated France's Brice Leverdez by 21-18, 21- 14 and has reached the semifinals of the Malaysian Open!
It all looks easy for Srikanth at the moment with Brice Leverdez running out of steam. He just need 3 points more to win. Srikanth leads 18-12.
A good spell for Brice Leverdez who has taken 3 points to Srikanth's 1 in the last four rallies. But Srikanth still has a solid 15-10 lead in the second set.
Kidambi Srikanth has taken a 7 point lead over Brice Leverdez in the second set. He leads by 13-6 at the moment.
Kidambi Srikanth picks up 6 points on the trot and he has now taken a 11-5 lead in the second set over Brice Leverdez. It has been a good show from him in the second set, and he is now the clear favourite to win this.
Kidambi Srikanth has now take total control as he scored four points on the trot. He has now taken a 9-5 lead in the second set and looks to be on his way to pick up an easy win.
Kidambi Srikanth takes two points on the trot to take lead over Brice Leverez. He leads in the second set by 7-5.
It is hard fought second set between Kidambi Srikanth and Brice Leverez as both the shuttlers are tied at 4-4 in the second set.
France's Brice Leverez starts off brilliantly in second set and picks up the first point. But Kidambi Srikanth was quick to comeback to make it level at 1-1.
Kidambi Srikanth wins first game against France's Brice Leverez by 21-18.
Srikanth breaks the serve and it is now 20-19 in his corner. He will now serve for the set.
France's Brice Leverez bounces back with three straight points to make it all square in the first set against Kidambi Srikanth. This is a fiery contest going on at the moment between these two.
Kidambi Srikanth has bounced back and is starting to find his groove. He currently has a lead of 17-14 against France's Brice Leverez.
It has been a hard battle for Kidambi Srikanth right so far as the match continues to turn tables at every second. Srikanth is in the lead at the moment by 14-13.
Kidambi Srikanth has taken a two-point lead at the break against France's Brice Leverez. He is leading by 11-9. Can he go on to win the first set?
Kidambi Srikanth has bounced back to take the lead against France's Brice Leverez. He is now leading by 9-8.
Kidambi Srikanth is in lead against France's Brice Leverez. In the first game, Brice has a 8-7 lead. But Srikanth is slowly getting back
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Malaysia Open badminton in Kuala Lumpur. India's focus will be on Kidambi Srikanth first and PV Sindhu later. Srikanth takes on France's Brice Leverdez while Sindhu faces a much tougher challenge in Carolina Marin