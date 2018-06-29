Follow Us:
Friday, June 29, 2018
Sanju
  • Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Live Score: PV Sindhu to battle Carolina Marin; Kidambi Srikanth wins
Live now

Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Live Score: PV Sindhu to battle Carolina Marin; Kidambi Srikanth wins

Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu vs Caroline Marin Live Score: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in singles action.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 29, 2018 4:58:38 pm
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Live Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu Live Score: PV Sindhu takes on Carolina Marin. (Source: File)

Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu vs Caroline Marin Live Score: PV Sindhu will take on Spain’s Caroline Marin in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles having come through the previous two rounds – against Aya Ohori and Ying Ying Lee – in straight sets. Marin was stretched by Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the first round but came through 21-8 in the third set. In the second round, too, she went the distance in the first set but came out victorious in straight games. In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth faces a relatively easier challenge against Brice Leverdez of France. Catch live score and updates from Malaysia Open featuring PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.

Live Blog

Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth live score and updates in singles

16:58 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Marin fights back

Marin scores two points on the trot to level with Sindhu. This is a firycontest between the two players who are the best of the game. Who will come out on top at the break?  A long hit from Sindhu and the shuttle lands... IN. Sindhu leads at break 11-10 against Marin.

16:57 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Sindhu takes two-point lead

PV Sindhu takes a two point lead and looks set to be in the lead at the break. She is leading by 10-8 against Marin in the first set. 

16:55 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Sindhu takes lead

Two unforced errors from Marin and Sindhu gets two points on the trot. Marin hits one on the net and then sends one to out of the lines. Sindhu takes a 8-7 lead

16:53 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Terrific Drop shot from Marin

PV Sindhu rattles Marin's guard by taking two straight points. But the Spaniard bounces back with a terrific drop point to break the serve and earn a point. She takes another win and levels the score at 5-5. 

16:51 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Marin bounces back

Carolina Marin bounces back with two straight points and roars in celebration. Sindhu has committed two unforced errors as she hits two consecutive slams on the net. Score level 3-3. 

16:49 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
First set - PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin

PV Sindhu takes early lead 2-1 against Carolina Marin. Strong start from the Indian as Marin is making unforced errors early on. Can prove too costly. 

16:45 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin last meeting

PV Sindhu met Carolina Marin last time in Singapore Open last year. Sindhu lost the match by 11-21, 15-21.

16:44 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin in quarters

PV Sindhu will take on Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open now. The two shuttlers have met 11 times before, in which Sindhu has won 5 times, while the Spaniard has won 6 times. Their most intense battle too place in Rio Olympics for the gold medal in which Marin picked up the win.

16:06 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
SRIKANTH BEATS LEVERDEZ

Kidambi Srikanth has defeated France's Brice Leverdez by 21-18, 21- 14 and has reached the semifinals of the Malaysian Open! 

16:04 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Srikanth on course to win

It all looks easy for Srikanth at the moment with Brice Leverdez running out of steam. He just need 3 points more to win. Srikanth leads 18-12.

16:02 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Srikanth maintains lead

A good spell for Brice Leverdez who has taken 3 points to Srikanth's 1 in the last four rallies. But Srikanth still has a solid 15-10 lead in the second set. 

15:58 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Srikanth takes 7-point lead

Kidambi Srikanth has taken a 7 point lead over Brice Leverdez in the second set. He leads by 13-6 at the moment.

15:57 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Kidambi Srikanth leads at the break

Kidambi Srikanth picks up 6 points on the trot and he has now taken a 11-5 lead in the second set over Brice Leverdez. It has been a good show from him in the second set, and he is now the clear favourite to win this. 

15:57 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Kidambi Srikanth leads at the break

Kidambi  Srikanth picks up 6 points on the trot and he has now taken a 11-5 lead in the second set over Brice Leverdez. It has been a good show from him in the second set, and he is now the clear favourite to win this. 

15:55 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Srikanth takes four points on the trot

Kidambi Srikanth has now take total control as he scored four points on the trot. He has now taken a 9-5 lead in the second set and looks to be on his way to pick up an easy win.

15:55 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Srikanth takes four points on the trot

Kidambi Srikanth has now take total control as he scored four points on the trot. He has now taken a 9-5 lead in the second set and looks to be on his way to pick up an easy win.

15:53 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Srikanth takes lead

Kidambi Srikanth takes two points on the trot to take lead over Brice Leverez. He leads in the second set by 7-5.

15:51 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
All level in Malaysia

It is hard fought second set between Kidambi Srikanth and Brice Leverez as both the shuttlers are tied at 4-4 in the second set. 

15:49 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Second game begins

France's Brice Leverez starts off brilliantly in second set and picks up the first point. But Kidambi Srikanth was quick to comeback to make it level at 1-1.

15:46 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
SRIKANTH TAKES FIRST SET

Kidambi Srikanth wins first game against France's Brice Leverez by 21-18.

15:45 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Srikanth need a point to win

Srikanth breaks the serve and it is now 20-19 in his corner. He will now serve for the set. 

15:43 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Leverez bounces back

France's Brice Leverez bounces back with three straight points to make it all square in the first set against Kidambi Srikanth. This is a fiery contest going on at the moment between these two. 

15:42 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Srikanth takes 3-point lead

Kidambi Srikanth has bounced back and is starting to find his groove. He currently has a lead of 17-14 against France's Brice Leverez. 

15:40 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Srikanth in lead

It has been a hard battle for Kidambi Srikanth right so far as the match continues to turn tables at every second. Srikanth is in the lead at the moment by 14-13. 

15:37 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Srikanth leads at the break

Kidambi Srikanth has taken a two-point lead at the break against France's Brice Leverez. He is leading by 11-9. Can he go on to win the first set?

15:34 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Srikanth takes lead

Kidambi Srikanth has bounced back to take the lead against France's Brice Leverez. He is now leading by 9-8.

15:33 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Kidambi Srikanth is trailing

Kidambi Srikanth is in lead against France's Brice Leverez. In the first game, Brice has a 8-7 lead. But Srikanth is slowly getting back

15:27 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Malaysia Open Badminton Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Malaysia Open badminton in Kuala Lumpur. India's focus will be on Kidambi Srikanth first and PV Sindhu later. Srikanth takes on France's Brice Leverdez while Sindhu faces a much tougher challenge in Carolina Marin

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd