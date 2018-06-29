Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Live Score: PV Sindhu to battle Carolina Marin; Kidambi Srikanth wins

Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu Live Score: PV Sindhu takes on Carolina Marin. (Source: File) Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu Live Score: PV Sindhu takes on Carolina Marin. (Source: File)

Malaysia Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu vs Caroline Marin Live Score: PV Sindhu will take on Spain’s Caroline Marin in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles having come through the previous two rounds – against Aya Ohori and Ying Ying Lee – in straight sets. Marin was stretched by Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the first round but came through 21-8 in the third set. In the second round, too, she went the distance in the first set but came out victorious in straight games. In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth faces a relatively easier challenge against Brice Leverdez of France. Catch live score and updates from Malaysia Open featuring PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.