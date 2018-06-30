Malaysia Open Live Score, Live Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth takes on Kento Momota in semis; PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying to follow

Malaysia Open Live Score, Live Streaming: PV Sindhu defeated Spain’s Caroline Marin 22-20, 21-18 in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles to make it through the semifinal. Kidambi Srikanth defeated France’s Brice Leverdez 21-18, 21-14 to enter the semifinals. In the semifinal match, Sindhu will face one of her fierce rivals China’s Tai Tzu Ying as she looks to reach the final of the Malaysia Open. She will not be the only Indian in action. Kidambi Srikanth will also take on Japan’s Kento Momota. Catch Live score and updates as PV Sindhu take on Tai Tzu Ying in semifinal and Kidambi Srikanth takes on Kento Momota.
Live Blog
Malaysia Open Live Score, Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates as PV Sindhu take on Tai Tzu Ying; Kidambi Srikanth takes on Kento Momota
Malaysia Open Live Score, Live Streaming: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth continued their impressive run at the Malaysia Open, progressing to the semifinals of the women’s and men’s singles competition with a straight-game wins in the USD 700,000 world tour super 750 tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. In a clash between Olympic silver and gold medallists, it was Sindhu who emerged victories with a 22-20 21-19 result in a 52-minute quarterfinal match. The 22-year-old Sindhu, who won a silver at the Glasgow World Championship, will face world no 1 and top seed Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying today.
Kidambi Srikanth, who won the gold for India at CWG 2018, is ready to spear ahead. It will be Japan's Kento Momota who will start with the first serve.
Kris Srikanth takes on Japan's Kento Momota in the semifinal match of the Malaysia Open. It promises to be an exciting action with both the shuttlers in prime form.
