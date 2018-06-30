Malaysia Open Live Score, Live Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth takes on Kento Momota in semis; PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying to follow

Malaysia Open Live Score, Live Streaming: PV Sindhu takes on Tai Tzu Ying. Malaysia Open Live Score, Live Streaming: PV Sindhu takes on Tai Tzu Ying.

Malaysia Open Live Score, Live Streaming: PV Sindhu defeated Spain’s Caroline Marin 22-20, 21-18 in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles to make it through the semifinal. Kidambi Srikanth defeated France’s Brice Leverdez 21-18, 21-14 to enter the semifinals. In the semifinal match, Sindhu will face one of her fierce rivals China’s Tai Tzu Ying as she looks to reach the final of the Malaysia Open. She will not be the only Indian in action. Kidambi Srikanth will also take on Japan’s Kento Momota. Catch Live score and updates as PV Sindhu take on Tai Tzu Ying in semifinal and Kidambi Srikanth takes on Kento Momota.