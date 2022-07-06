scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Praneeth, Kashyap move to second

The seventh seed Sindhu took close to an hour to knock out China's He Bing Jiao.

By: PTI |
Updated: July 6, 2022 4:58:33 pm
PV Sindhu in action. (FILE)

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was made to toil hard by China’s He Bing Jiao before emerging victorious in the opening round of the Malaysia Masters here on Wednesday. The seventh seed Sindhu took close to an hour to knock out Bing Jiao 21-13 17-21 21-15 and move to the second round.

By virtue of the win, the world number seven Sindhu extracted her revenge for her first round exit from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 last month when Bing Jiao had defeated her in straight games. The Chinese still leads the head to head 10-9. In the men’s singles, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap moved to the second round with contrasting wins.

While Verma broke hardly broke a sweat against Kevin Cordon, registering an easy 21-8 21-9 win over Guatemalan in less than half an hour, Kashyap came back from a one-game deficit to dispatch local favourite Tommy Sugiarto 16-21 21-16 21-16. Verma will take on Li Shi Feng in the pre-quarterfinals.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

However, it was the end of the road for Sameer Verma, who went down fighting to fourth seed Chinese Taipei shuttler Chou Tien Chen 21-10 12-21 14-21. Later in the day, HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and the women’s doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action.

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 06: Latest News