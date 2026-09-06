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In Malaysian badminton, ‘split, why split’ saga of a doubles pair takes centre stage

Coaches believe the pair of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik should be split and linked up with younger partners to optimise chances of gold at the Los Angeles Olympics

Malaysian coaches believe the 2022 World champions should be split to optimise chances of gold at Los Angeles 2028. (Reuters Photo)Malaysian coaches believe the 2022 World champions should be split to optimise chances of gold at Los Angeles 2028. (Reuters Photo)
Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readSep 6, 2026 08:01 AM IST First published on: Sep 6, 2026 at 08:01 AM IST

Andrew Kam who passed away this week, was a Malaysian businessman who had announced in 2012 that anyone who brought back an Olympic badminton gold (read: Lee Chong Wei or doubles legends, Tan Boon Heong-Koo Kien Keat at London ’12), would be rewarded with a 12.5 kg gold bar. He loved the sport of course, like rich patrons do. But he also was in the business of mining gold — for real — in Raub, Pahang, ancient minefields of the yellow precious.

Scooping up an Olympic gold though, has proven elusive for shuttlers of the badminton-mad country.

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Shivani Naik, The Indian Express
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely... Read More

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