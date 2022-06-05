‘Need a good heart to play doubles’: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy reflects on his Thomas Cup-winning pairing with Chirag Shetty

It’s a bit like the rhyme-wars and punchline-disses of hip-hop’s rival emcees, where the competitive juices turn lyrically snarky but the mutual respect and admiration remains intact, as they start thriving off opponents’ verbal hostility.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy oozes a rapper’s vibe when he declares: “Tum Denmark se hai, toh main Amalapuram se hoo (If you are from Denmark, I’m from Amalapuram)” in the softest, most matter-of-fact of Andhra drawls.

He isn’t exactly connoting his Konaseema district location. This is Godavari rap going head-to-head with the gushing River Gudena, albeit on a doubles badminton court, with his buddy and fellow Thomas Cup champion Chirag Shetty in tow.

The object of his affable affliction is Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, one half of the Danish pairing with Kim Astrup, whom the Indians tossed aside in the semifinals of the Thomas Cup triumph last month. The memories unpack in short bursts of chuckles, as Satwik says, “I like those guys (the Danish pair’s antics), and I always say, ‘aur kitna karoge (what else will you do)?’ At the end of the day, I’ll only win. Rasmussen keeps doing funny things, my ego is hurt, and then I play even better.”

Recalling the Danes’ Saturday semis shenanigans, Satwik speaks of how his Amalapuram swag uncoiled. “Anders has this habit of interrupting my rhythm when I’m serving, to say, ‘Hey Ranki, just wait.’ Ab main pehle hi ruk jaata hoo (Now I pause on my own and throw him off). I mean, all these mental games, I’ve seen them at my Amalapuram district meets.”

“Earlier, in previous close losses, we would get nervous, desperately searching for rhythm. This time, under pressure, we didn’t get tense. I remembered all the tricks Amalapuram boys played on court,” he says.

xxx

Satwik remembers watching ‘Saina didi’ on Neo Sports as a pre-teen, but not much of international men’s doubles. “I wasn’t a badminton lover as a child and there were no Telugu doubles pairings’ names I heard of growing up in Amalapuram,” he says.

His father though was a certified national umpire, and had made the trip to Hyderabad to officiate at the 2009 World Championships that India hosted. After his linesman’s duties were over on semis day, Kasi Viswanath would go and sit amongst a two dozen-strong contingent of Chinese supporters in the stands, as the shuttle superpower romped to four of the five gold medals.

“It’s when Chinese men’s doubles world champion Fu Haifeng, considered one of the greatest of all time (two Olympic gold and four World titles), with the best attacking game, threw his racquet into the stands after winning. My father, who’s as tall as me (very tall), jumped and caught the racquet,” he says.

Seekers are keepers. So, while other parents hobnobbed with Indian officials to find funding for their children, Kasi out-jumped the Chinese fan contingent for the southpaw’s precious sabre – a Li Ning Turbo Charging N9. “My father believed, you don’t need money to play badminton, as much as you need a racquet.”

That clarity left a mark on the fast-growing son. Haifeng won five straight Thomas Cup titles – from 2004 to 2012. Satwik won his first in 2022.

It all started there

The triumph in Thailand was a milestone, but Bangkok was also a starting point for Satwik. The Indian combination won its first Super 500 in Thailand beating China, in 2019, to announce their arrival.

Satwik remembers the tragi-comical backroom scenes of winning that title. “We almost conceded in the quarters after my shoulder was hurt playing mixed doubles. I told Chirag, ‘bhai, aaj thoda dard hai, toh mujhe cover kar de (Brother, there’s a bit of pain, please cover for me).’ He told me, ‘mera bhi abdomen toot raha hai, tu handle kar le (my abdomen is hurting, please handle it).’”

“It was like one guy couldn’t defend, the other couldn’t hit! We wanted to concede in the semis also, but the physios did the job and taped us up. And we won.” It took them 15 lonesome days to physically recover.

This time, everyone fetched up relatively fit, though Satwik reckons it was the team spirit that proved the balm on bruised muscles. After the Germany tie, Chirag started carrying his big Marshall speaker into the dugout, and “we played DJ songs there and screamed Oi Oi Oi after every point.”

Crazzyyyy groupppp! The team who dared to dream! 😍😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/KLmwe4uG9A — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) May 16, 2022

The Chinese Taipei tie India lost 3-2 had been a jolt for the Satwik-Chirag pairing after they got to 21-19 against the Olympic champions before going down.

It was the night Chirag went missing for three whole hours, according to Satwik, after driving himself into one right state of self-flagellation.

“We made lots of errors, and went totally blank under pressure, and were very disappointed. Chirag was really upset and kept saying, ‘sorry, I couldn’t win, maine kuchh khela hi nahi, bohot mistake kiya (I couldn’t play, made a lot of mistakes).’”

“Then he disappeared at 10 pm till 1 am, and no one knew where he disappeared. I thought he was in another teammates’ room, but later he said he was speaking to his psychologist. I didn’t say anything to him,” he says. A large part of growing as a pairing for Satwik has been knowing when to rev Chirag up, and when to say nothing at all.

When the quarterfinal was won, all celebration plans went berserk. “I had told my brother I’ll do some Pushpa step. And we kept waiting for Chirag to fling his T-shirt. But in the end, I think we just kept shouting and did nothing,” he laughs.

In the quarters, he had riffed Virat Kohli’s “racquet does the talking” celebration that Satwik had watched the star cricketer dish out to Australian crowds, and in the semis, he leaned on Surya Kumar Yadav’s “keep calm, I’ll get this done,” gesture.

He wanted to slip in a Dhoni hat-tip, but ran out of matches to win post the final.

XXX

While his mother had prayed to Lord Venkateswara ‘who got the shuttle shifted thoda sa idhar udhar (little bit this way and that) over net-cords’ as Satwik half-jokes, another mummy – Chirag’s – had earlier rustled up a prawn curry and mutton biryani when the duo trained for a few weeks in Mumbai, under Mathias Boe.

Like a good steam engine that can lug an entire train along, Satwik needs food to get his badminton chugging along. It was this very dire concern that had him worried, when Shetty requested him to travel to Mumbai for Boe, who then wasn’t formally the Indian coach.

“Food matters big-time to me. I see food as my main recovery. And when I have good food, my game goes well. If I eat junk, everything goes wrong,” says India’s non-green Hulk. “In Hyderabad, I have my physios, my comfort, my food. I was very worried how I’d adjust in Mumbai,” he recalls of the months before the Thomas Cup.

All his worries were unfounded, as Shetty’s family hosted him and a bunch of sparring juniors at their hotel. “There were A/C courts, the reception we got was extraordinary. We had a jacuzzi for recovery. His family sent down juices and fruits and Chirag’s mother made us prawn curry,” he recalls. A well-fed Satwik is a happy Satwik and the trip opened his mind to training outside his comfort zone.

But just so he didn’t miss the South Bombay jaunt, Chirag surprised him one day with tickets to an IPL game – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals. “Good memories I made,” he says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chirag Shetty (@chiragshetty)

Language barrier

As leviathan as Satwik can get on the court for opponents, the young man can also be a hibernating, defanged coiled monster, out of sheer painful shyness.

“Personally, it was very difficult for me because I had a communication problem,” he says of a debilitating issue that gave him jitters. “Doubles is about talking to the partner, and initially I needed to talk a lot of Telugu which my partners didn’t understand.”

“I was very comfortable with earlier partner Krishna (who spoke the same language) because Telugu came naturally from within, but with Chirag bhai, I needed 1-2 seconds to think and convey what I was thinking after translating. I was petrified I’d come across as rude for saying something wrong so I’d shut up. I just wouldn’t talk, which caused problems.”

It was in watching the Indonesian legends – Hendra Setiawan and Mohammed Ahsan – that Satwik would glean important lessons. “You need a good heart to play doubles. It’s like making a good marriage. You have to adjust every day. It’s not like singles, where you can just change your team around you. Here you have to take your partner along and go through that journey of tough losses. Hendra and Ahsan are very kind to each other, they never react to mistakes,” he says.

With no legacy or tradition to follow in India, Satwik and Chirag pretty much charted their own course in becoming an elite pair. Though, Satwik had a quiet, unfussed role model in 2016 Olympian Sumeeth Reddy. “It’s easy to say Hendra is an inspiration, or Koreans are. But I watched as Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri try their best to become a better pairing in Hyderabad.”

“Sumeeth would work very hard, never get bothered by politics, never skipped practice, just turned up every day and put in the hard work. For me as a junior, he was the top standard of how much more effort I needed to put in to become a better player. The fire inside him was unparalleled, he never gave up.”

As India raised the bar in doubles, with a Thomas Cup win, Satwik reckoned he owed the Indian pairings before him gratitude. For trying.

Epilogue: It bothers Satwik that the Thomas Cup team did not return and celebrate the triumph together. “It hurt me a little, because some of us returned early. We didn’t really celebrate together at home. Then everyone had different commercial commitments,” he says.

The Thomas Cup triumph was also the perfect cue for the Indian men’s team to slay some mental demons, built over sustained trolling of most of the players when they weren’t the smouldering hot property they became after winning the team championship.

“Deep inside, trolling affects us. There’s too much negativity on social media and we all have had to deal with it. I wish fans understood, we go through injuries, have personal issues, and saying things like ‘you should stop playing badminton’ really hurts us. They don’t bother about our struggles, and it reached a point where we were scared to post our thoughts thinking abhi kya hi bolenge log (what will people say).”

“We would think twice before making reels, and I wondered, can’t we party or what? Or shouldn’t we even take a selfie? Saina didi made badminton in India, and look at how badly they troll her for posting selfies,” Satwik muses.

Unsolicited advice from his trolls? “Yea, they say, smash nahi maar raha hai aajkal (You are not hitting smashes nowadays). They don’t realise I’m adding variations. Or that I’m not a robot to send down 1,000 smashes per match,” he roars. At 22-21 in the second game against the Indonesians, Satwik sent down a steep smash that bisected the Indonesians. “That one was too good,” raps Satwik, needing no social media validation.