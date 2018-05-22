Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Thomas Cup, India vs China: India fail to book quarterfinals berth

India vs China Thomas Cup: India lost to China in Thomas Cup in Thailand on Tuesday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 22, 2018 8:20:41 pm
Thomas Cup India vs China: HS Prannoy-led India went down against China on Tuesday. (Source: File Photo)

Thomas Cup India vs China: Indian men badminton team went down against China in what was a must-win Group A encounter on Tuesday at the Thomas Cup 2018 taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth went down in men's singles clashes to give China 2-0 lead on Tuesday. They even went down in the men's doubles, losing all hopes for survival. The Indian team were already on the verge of elimination from the world team championships, standing at the third spot in the points table after China and France. India went down against France in their first encounter but kept hopes intact after beating Australia.

 

Live Blog

Live Thomas Cup Badminton Score: India vs China Badminton Live Streaming

20:09 (IST) 22 May 2018
India 0-3 China

It has just not been India's day China have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead. India failed to win a single match to keep their chances alive of quarterfinals in Thomas Cup as they go down in men's doubles matches as well as singles.

20:06 (IST) 22 May 2018
Yuqi wins

India lose 3-0 to China as Praneeth follows his teammates to go down 21-9, 15-21, 21-12 against Yuqi in 57 minutes.

19:55 (IST) 22 May 2018
Yuqi in command

Yuqi is  in complete control of the game as he takes 17-9 lead. Sai required treatment on his hand due to a cut and since the injury break, it has been Yuqi's game through and through.

19:49 (IST) 22 May 2018
Mid-game break

Even though Praneeth began on a difficult note, he tries to make a comeback but goes to mid-game break with a difference of seven points. The Indian shuttler is all over the court but is making sure he gives it all

19:39 (IST) 22 May 2018
Praneeth wins second game

Great game by Praneeth, who wins the second game to drag the match to third game, giving Indian hopes alive of quarterfinal chances.

19:29 (IST) 22 May 2018
Mid-game break

Strong comeback in the second game by Praneeth, who leads 11-7 at mid-game break. He even had a five point lead at one point. 

19:27 (IST) 22 May 2018
Praneeth leads

Good start to the second game by Praneeth who has taken a 9-4 lead. The Indian continued a brilliant play since the start of the second game, taking a five point lead

19:19 (IST) 22 May 2018
Shi Yuki wins first game

The first game between Shi Yuqi and Sai Praneeth goes to the Chinese, who wins by 21-9 after 11 game points. Praneeth was left with no chance of a comeback.

19:16 (IST) 22 May 2018
Shi Yuqi in control of the game

Shi Yuqi has earned double the number of points as Sai Praneeth at 18-9 as the Chinese earns five consecutive points.

19:05 (IST) 22 May 2018
Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuqi

Despite a strong start from Sai Praneeth, Shi Yuqi took crucial points to take a strong lead of three points at 7-3.  Looks like it's just not India's day.

18:54 (IST) 22 May 2018
India trail China 2-0

India trail China 2-0 as men's doubles pair of  Arjun-Shlok go down to Liu-Zhang 21-12, 21-15. The Chinsese pair wrapped it up after winning five match points.

18:45 (IST) 22 May 2018
Mid-game interval

Liu-Zhang manage to take a two-point lead at mid-game interval over Arjun-Shlok, who started the second game with new-found energy. 

18:40 (IST) 22 May 2018
Stiff encounter

Both the teams stand neck-to-neck with the Indians first making it 5-5 and then 6-6. Even though Liu-Zhang are trying hard to take a solid lead, Arjun and Shlok are ensuring that they do not trail by more than a point.

18:38 (IST) 22 May 2018
Good start to second game

The Indians begin well even though they trail by two points. But the kind of energy and shots Arjun and Shlok are producing is required even after the mid-game break.

18:33 (IST) 22 May 2018
Liu-Zhang win first game

Chinese pair of Liu-Zhang won the first game after eight game points against Indian men's doubles pair of Arjun-Ramchandran 21-12.

18:27 (IST) 22 May 2018
Mid-game interval

Arjun-Ramchandran go into mid-game break trailing Liu and Zhang 11-6. The Indians did try to make a comeback and were partly successful but the Chinese speed is too good for Arjun-Ramchandran

18:23 (IST) 22 May 2018
Comeback

Good comeback by the Indians as they make the score 6-5 from 5-3. The Indian shuttlers need to maintain this energy to equalise the score to 1-1 against China.

18:19 (IST) 22 May 2018
Next up M.R Arjun-Shlok Ramchandran

M.R Arjun-Shlok Ramchandran do not have a great start against Chinese pair of  Liu and Zhang as they lose the first point in the men's doubles category.

18:11 (IST) 22 May 2018
Prannoy loses 21-9, 21-9

Very disappointing for the injured Prannoy who goes down 21-9, 21-9 in India's first match of the day against China at the Thomas Cup. Prannoy did beat Chen Long at Indonesian Open last year but could not outclass the Chinese player today.

18:04 (IST) 22 May 2018
Prannoy trails 11-5 in second game

The second game has been no different from the first in terms of points. Prannoy trails Chen Long 11-5 yet again. The Indian shuttler must turn the table around if he wants to survive

17:58 (IST) 22 May 2018
Chen Long wins first game

Chen Long wins the first game comfortably 21-9. He took the first point and since then maintained the lead against Prannoy, who needs to make a comeback in the second game to survive.

17:57 (IST) 22 May 2018
Chen Long comfortable

The Chinese opponent has been consistently winning points to expand his lead in the first game against Prannoy, who has an uphill task. Chen Long looks relaxed.

17:51 (IST) 22 May 2018
Mid-game break

HS Prannoy trails Chen Long 11-5 at mid-game break as the Chinese shuttler maintained his lead since the start

17:47 (IST) 22 May 2018
First up - Prannoy vs Chen Long

HS Prannoy goes first against China's Chen Long, who immediately takes lead over the Indian shuttler. Chen Long leads the first game 7-5.

17:34 (IST) 22 May 2018
Thomas Cup Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's third Group stage encounter in Bangkok at Thomas Cup. India are placed at the third position after China and France and play Group-toppers China today.

B Sai Praneeth, B Sai Praneeth news, B Sai Praneeth updates, B Sai Praneeth India, India B Sai Praneeth, Australian Open, sports news, badminton, Indian Express Only Sai Praneeth won on the opening day against France. (Source: File Photo)

India, who are placed on the third position after Group A-toppers China and France, face China in a must-win encounter on Tuesday. In the absence of HS Prannoy, who was rested, the Indian men badminton team went down in the first match against France on the opening day. Except for Sai Praneeth, all the Indian shuttlers had a disappointing start to the campaign. India however managed to make a comeback and keep their hopes alive when Prannoy, Praneeth and Sen stepped up and won without dropping a game.

