Thomas Cup, India vs China: India fail to book quarterfinals berth

Thomas Cup India vs China: Indian men badminton team went down against China in what was a must-win Group A encounter on Tuesday at the Thomas Cup 2018 taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth went down in men’s singles clashes to give China 2-0 lead on Tuesday. They even went down in the men’s doubles, losing all hopes for survival. The Indian team were already on the verge of elimination from the world team championships, standing at the third spot in the points table after China and France. India went down against France in their first encounter but kept hopes intact after beating Australia.