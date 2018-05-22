Thomas Cup, India vs China: India fail to book quarterfinals berth

Thomas Cup India vs China: Indian men badminton team went down against China in what was a must-win Group A encounter on Tuesday at the Thomas Cup 2018 taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth went down in men’s singles clashes to give China 2-0 lead on Tuesday. They even went down in the men’s doubles, losing all hopes for survival. The Indian team were already on the verge of elimination from the world team championships, standing at the third spot in the points table after China and France. India went down against France in their first encounter but kept hopes intact after beating Australia.
It has just not been India's day China have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead. India failed to win a single match to keep their chances alive of quarterfinals in Thomas Cup as they go down in men's doubles matches as well as singles.
Yuqi is in complete control of the game as he takes 17-9 lead. Sai required treatment on his hand due to a cut and since the injury break, it has been Yuqi's game through and through.
Even though Praneeth began on a difficult note, he tries to make a comeback but goes to mid-game break with a difference of seven points. The Indian shuttler is all over the court but is making sure he gives it all
Great game by Praneeth, who wins the second game to drag the match to third game, giving Indian hopes alive of quarterfinal chances.
Strong comeback in the second game by Praneeth, who leads 11-7 at mid-game break. He even had a five point lead at one point.
Good start to the second game by Praneeth who has taken a 9-4 lead. The Indian continued a brilliant play since the start of the second game, taking a five point lead
The first game between Shi Yuqi and Sai Praneeth goes to the Chinese, who wins by 21-9 after 11 game points. Praneeth was left with no chance of a comeback.
Shi Yuqi has earned double the number of points as Sai Praneeth at 18-9 as the Chinese earns five consecutive points.
Despite a strong start from Sai Praneeth, Shi Yuqi took crucial points to take a strong lead of three points at 7-3. Looks like it's just not India's day.
India trail China 2-0 as men's doubles pair of Arjun-Shlok go down to Liu-Zhang 21-12, 21-15. The Chinsese pair wrapped it up after winning five match points.
Liu-Zhang manage to take a two-point lead at mid-game interval over Arjun-Shlok, who started the second game with new-found energy.
Both the teams stand neck-to-neck with the Indians first making it 5-5 and then 6-6. Even though Liu-Zhang are trying hard to take a solid lead, Arjun and Shlok are ensuring that they do not trail by more than a point.
The Indians begin well even though they trail by two points. But the kind of energy and shots Arjun and Shlok are producing is required even after the mid-game break.
Chinese pair of Liu-Zhang won the first game after eight game points against Indian men's doubles pair of Arjun-Ramchandran 21-12.
Arjun-Ramchandran go into mid-game break trailing Liu and Zhang 11-6. The Indians did try to make a comeback and were partly successful but the Chinese speed is too good for Arjun-Ramchandran
Good comeback by the Indians as they make the score 6-5 from 5-3. The Indian shuttlers need to maintain this energy to equalise the score to 1-1 against China.
M.R Arjun-Shlok Ramchandran do not have a great start against Chinese pair of Liu and Zhang as they lose the first point in the men's doubles category.
Very disappointing for the injured Prannoy who goes down 21-9, 21-9 in India's first match of the day against China at the Thomas Cup. Prannoy did beat Chen Long at Indonesian Open last year but could not outclass the Chinese player today.
The second game has been no different from the first in terms of points. Prannoy trails Chen Long 11-5 yet again. The Indian shuttler must turn the table around if he wants to survive
Chen Long wins the first game comfortably 21-9. He took the first point and since then maintained the lead against Prannoy, who needs to make a comeback in the second game to survive.
The Chinese opponent has been consistently winning points to expand his lead in the first game against Prannoy, who has an uphill task. Chen Long looks relaxed.
HS Prannoy trails Chen Long 11-5 at mid-game break as the Chinese shuttler maintained his lead since the start
HS Prannoy goes first against China's Chen Long, who immediately takes lead over the Indian shuttler. Chen Long leads the first game 7-5.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's third Group stage encounter in Bangkok at Thomas Cup. India are placed at the third position after China and France and play Group-toppers China today.