Lee Chong Wei wins historic 12th Malaysia Open title

Malaysian shuttler Lee Chong Wei defeated Japan’s Kento Momota 21-17 23-21 on Sunday to secure a historic 12th Malaysia Open title. Lee, who was dominant from the start, completed the rout in 71 minutes. With this victory, Momota’s 21-match winning streak has also come to an end. In the women’s singles final, top seed Tai Tzu Ying from Taiwan saw off China’s He Bingjiao 22-20, 21-11.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Lee admitted that he was under pressure to dleiver. “There was some pressure for me to win this tournament.”

“Now I have won the Malaysia Open for the 12th time. I hope this will encourage me to do well at the world championships and Asian Games.” The world number six Lee left Momota hapless with his sharp overhead drives to take the opening game 21-17 in 30 minutes backed by a raucous home crowd.

Momota was full of praise for Lee. “Even though he is 12 to 13-years older, he is a strong player and still dominates men’s badminton.”

OTHER RESULTS

Men’s singles: Lee Chong Wei defeated Kento Momota- 21-17, 23-21.

Mixed doubles: Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong defeated Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping- 21-19, 21-18.

Women’s doubles: Misaki Matsutomo-Ayaka Takahashi defeated Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan- 21-12, 21-12.

Women’s singles: Tai Tzu-ying defeated He Bingjiao 22-20, 21-11

Men’s doubles: Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda defeated Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe- 21-8, 21-10.

