Toggle Menu
Watch: Lee Chong Wei breaks down while announcing retirement after cancer battlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/lee-chong-wei-retirement-cancer-battle-5778429/

Watch: Lee Chong Wei breaks down while announcing retirement after cancer battle

Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announced his retirement on Thursday after waging a battle with nose cancer, bringing an end to a glittering 19-year career.

4 time YONEX All England champion Lee Chong Wei announced his retirement on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)

Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announced his retirement on Thursday after waging a battle with nose cancer, bringing an end to a glittering 19-year career.

Despite not winning the World or Olympic title, Lee Chong, a father of two, had claimed that he was keen to return to action after receiving treatment. On Thursday, however, a teary-eyed Chong revealed at a press conference that he was retiring from the ‘demanding sport’.

“My decision to retire is a heavy one. I really love this sport. But it is a demanding sport. I thank all Malaysians for the past 19 years,” the 36-year old said.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist also said that he would now like to rest and spend time with his family, and even take his wife on a ‘honeymoon’, a trip that has been delayed since their marriage in 2012.

Indian shuttlers also bid the badminton star farewell. Here are some of their reactions:

The former No. 1 was diagnosed with nose cancer in September and received treatment in Taiwan. In November, he had said that his nose cancer had gone into remission after intensive treatment and he still aims to chase his dream of winning an Olympic gold in badminton.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Lee, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia at the beginning of the year, has won 69 international titles and is a three-time Olympic silver medallist. He withdrew from the World Championships in China and Asian Games in Indonesia due to what BAM said at the time was a “respiratory-related disorder.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 P V Sindhu, Sameer Verma lose in dismal day for India at Australian Open
2 P V Sindhu, Sameer Verma make impressive starts at Australian Open
3 P V Sindhu, H S Prannoy eye good show at Australia Open