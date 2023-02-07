‘Last year’s Thomas cup win was like 1983 cricket world cup triumph’: Sunil Gavaskar

What left a remarkable impression on Sunil Gavaskar’s mind back in the day at Pune’s badminton courts, was hypnotically watching the non-marking shoes of Prakash Padukone and following his fellow legend’s footwork. A recent visit to Padukone’s academy in Bengaluru, saw the cricket legend shower another round of affection on badminton’s latest star, and Padukone-protege, Lakshya Sen. Gavaskar, who played shuttle till a decade ago, recalled what left him mesmerized about the sport from back then.

“Prakash is the all time numero Uno for me. I will never forget the hammering he gave (twice world champion Chinese) Han Jian in Pune. When I saw his matches I only saw his feet, how the heel to toe move took place or the toes moving so swiftly to cover the court in just one or half stride. Or to jump high for the killer shot,” Gavaskar said. “The shuttle, the strokes and the opponent was in peripheral vision but my focus was only on his feet to learn how I could get my movements quicker for my game.”

Well before cross-training became a buzzword in sport, Gavaskar had riffed from Padukone, though his school-time sport could always be dipped into, for inspiration. He described the ‘zone’ in badminton, thus: “It’s hard to compare but guess it would be where the player sees only the shuttle, not the opponent nor the crowd just like in batting you only saw the ball and not the bowler or those in the stands. That was being in the zone.”

Shuttle offered more while standing in cricket’s cordon. “Badminton certainly helped with the anticipation and reflexes for slip fielders and to be able to concentrate fiercely for a specific period of time.”

At the Dravid-Padukone facility, Gavaskar would once more turn into a fanboy, and promptly forget all questions he had mentally revised, to ask Sen. “I had been wanting to see Lakshya ever since Prakash told me about his precocious talent a few years back. He seemed a bit shy but I think I was more tongue-tied. I wanted to ask him about which shoes he uses and how many pairs he uses in a tournament, does he have any superstitions and all the fanboy questions but the words didn’t come out,” he recalled.

“I did manage to tell him that I was bidding for the Thomas Cup shirt signed by the champs!” he added

Sen was doubly tongue-tied, saying, “In the beginning I was star-struck. But he made us feel comfortable and urged us to keep believing in ourselves. I just stood there, looking and felt very inspired, seeing how humble he is and I was learning about how to conduct myself like him.” Gavaskar would leave the shy crowd of young trainees giggling, with his wit. “He joked that he didn’t have the perfect lunge at the net to play singles, so he stuck to doubles!” Sen said.

Gavaskar hasn’t played badminton for almost ten years now, swamped by India’s tight cricket calendar and his commentator duties. But he traces back his love for shuttle to during his school years. “For me, badminton began at the school level and although I was not even a club-level player I used to go cheer for my school where Gautam Thakkar used to whip everybody. The elegance with which he used to play, was a joy to behold. Then when cricket became a career I played baddy during the off-season with Naren Tamhane, the former India wicket keeper,” he recalled.

Post-retirement Gavaskar and Thakkar were partners in their 3 pm outing at the Bombay Gymkhana, loving the clicking intensity of badminton, which made sedate cricket duller in comparison. “3 pm Monday to Friday. What is special about this sport is there’s no let up. It’s action, action, action all the time.”

The big international favourite back then was Rudy Hartono. “Imagine winning the All England singles a record 8 times!”

At the Bengaluru facility – which was a long-due visit he clubbed with other business, landing there straight from the airport – Gavaskar was struck by the sporting ambience. “Every brick, every blade of grass, every drop of water in the swimming pool had a sporting vibe about it. Then the enthusiasm of Vivek and Nandan and all who were there wanting to make a difference to themselves as well as the others and it was so heartwarming,” he said.

For coach Vimal Kumar, this was a dream meeting with one of his heroes. “When we played cricket in school, we all idolised him as one of the best openers to play the game. He faced Australian and West Indian bowlers without a helmet and I’d read every word written on him. But most importantly, like Prakash, he belonged to that era of athletes who were self-taught. They learnt from their experiences and mistakes, they had limited knowledge available to them, but they made their own assessments, thought for themselves and succeeded at the highest level. That is what I want the present lot and Lakshya to learn from him,” he said.

Gavaskar would also pose with another 10-year-old, scouted out by the academy from Uttarakhand. “I told him Lakshya was this tiny when we brought him down here from Almora.” He would then tell the trainees to end each day answering the question: “Have I given my 100 percent in training?” Vimal said.

The 72-year-old legend has followed the sport minutely through the years. “Gopi, like all Indians, was stylish, wristy and full of deceptions. Both Srikanth and Lakshya are incredibly quick and lithe, especially when they get to the back of the court. Satwik and Chirag remind me of Leroy D’Sa who was a bundle of energy and a great encouragement to each other. No praise can be too high for our girls, Saina and Sindhu. To play the way they do and reach the heights that they have, is a tribute to their dedication, hard work and perseverance. Don’t forget Jwala Gutta and Ashwini either. When on song they were like a tornado sweeping all before them,” he would add.

Having followed India’s Thomas Cup win last summer, Gavaskar likened it to another seminal moment in Indian sport: the first World Cup win. “I followed the Thomas Cup win and it was an exhilarating experience. It reminded me of our 1983 win in the Cricket World cup. We were rank outsiders then but kept our nerve and cool to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the game. That said with Srikanth, Lakshya, Prannoy and that unbelievably effervescent doubles pair Satwik-Chirag we were pretty much on par with the Indonesians as far as talent was concerned,” he said.