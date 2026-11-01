Lakshya Sen wins seventh career title at Hylo Open

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely... Read More
Lakshya Sen wins a lot of matches despite playing – excruciatingly – like Lakshya Sen.
He will build himself a 18-10 lead. Then get complacent and hope points will flow seamlessly – if not hit the Snooze entirely. And wind up at an unsavoury 18-17. Then jolt himself awake and race to the finish, leaving those watching what the mid-game funk and fuss was all about.
At any rate, the Indian World No 14 finally ended his title drought of this season winning the Hylo Open on Sunday as he defeated Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-10. That said mid-set snooze happened in the opener. However Jojo Christie is in such poor form himself that as soon as he got to 17-18, he panicked and snatched at what should have been net kills and sprayed the shuttle wide and long trying to elude Sen’s defense.
On either side of that regulation buffering that hits Sen routinely, he had an array of wonderful strokes. The hop-smash that travels like a bullet. His usual explosive stride at the net and some excellent ways to put Christie into awkward positions from where his errors sputtered both at the net and when he went for the lines.
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Christie who maintains his World No 6 rank, has been known for his ability to nail the corners. But he struggled throughout to find his range. He led 4-3 in H2H prior to this, but hasn’t quite recovered from the stinging loss pounded on him by Sen at the Olympics. His consistency helps him reach deeper into draws, but titles gave eluded him this year even as Alwi Farhan and Ubaidillah have emerged from the Indonesian badminton factory.
Sen who had dominated Toma Jr Popov on Saturday in semis wasn’t as aggressive on the day. But he got the job done – despite the Lakshyasque lull.
This was Sen’s 7th career title (incidentally the same as Sindhu’s earlier) and his first since winning Australia Open last season. Sen had won the Hylo back in 2021, but this was crucial after a torrid time on the Tour this year with 8 first round exits post the All England finals appearance.