Lakshya Sen wins seventh career title at Hylo Open

Lakshya Sen wins a lot of matches despite playing – excruciatingly – like Lakshya Sen.

He will build himself a 18-10 lead. Then get complacent and hope points will flow seamlessly – if not hit the Snooze entirely. And wind up at an unsavoury 18-17. Then jolt himself awake and race to the finish, leaving those watching what the mid-game funk and fuss was all about.

At any rate, the Indian World No 14 finally ended his title drought of this season winning the Hylo Open on Sunday as he defeated Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-10. That said mid-set snooze happened in the opener. However Jojo Christie is in such poor form himself that as soon as he got to 17-18, he panicked and snatched at what should have been net kills and sprayed the shuttle wide and long trying to elude Sen’s defense.