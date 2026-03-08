Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Score, All England Open Badminton Final 2026: Lakshya one step away from famous win

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Score, All England Open Badminton Final: India's Lakshya entered the final after a grueling 97-minute semis against Victor Lai.

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Score, All England Open Badminton Final 2026 LIVE Score Updates: Lakshya Sen will face off against Taiwan’s Lin Chun-Yi in what could be a career-defining game for the Indian shuttler. The world No 12 came through a sensational, often gruelling, semifinal clash against Canada’s Victor Lai on Saturday at the prestigious All England Open in Birmingham. The 24-year-old, who had also reached the summit clash in 2022, not only overcame a spirited Lai but also blisters in his right foot to win 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in an hour and 37 minutes.

“Starting of the third set, I could feel a bit of cramps in the legs and I didn’t know if I could go all the way,” the Indian shuttler told BWF. “I was just trying to fight every point… (telling myself) just one more point, and didn’t think too much ahead.”

Story continues below this ad In doing so, Lakshya became only the second Indian player to reach two All England finals following in the footsteps of his mentor Prakash Padukone, who had reached summit clashes in 1980 and 1981 and won the title in his first appearance. The last Indian to win the All England title was Pullela Gopichand in 2001, and Lakshya will be hoping to end a 25-year wait for Indian badminton on Sunday. In the final, Lakshya will be up against India Open champion Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei after the left-hander packed off second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-14, 18-21, 21-16 in an hour and 18 minutes. Lakshya has not beat Lin in four previous meetings. Read more about the India No 1’s win against Victor Lai here and know more about his opponent today Lin Chun-Yi here. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES FROM LAKSHYA SEN vs LIN CHUN-YI ALL ENGLAND FINAL Live Updates Mar 8, 2026 04:35 PM IST Lakshya Sen’s gritty 97-minute win over Groundhog Day retriever Victor Lai is an ode to the 21-point format Sen’s 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 victory over a Groundhog Day retriever – where a dozen 40+ shot rallies went on in a time loop – was an ode, a parting love letter to the 21-point format itself, which is in its last year at All England. In service of the 21-pointers Test of Endurance, Sen suffered, he hobbled in between two smashes, his legs folded like a literal buckle, the knee visibly looked like giving way, but he found it within him, to return outrageously impossible shuttles from various levels of imbalanced positions, before drawing out that last ounce of explosive power, to eke out a kill. And then one more. Over and over again. Read more in Shivani Naik's wonderful report here. Mar 8, 2026 04:31 PM IST HELLO! Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of Indian badminton... today, is a big one. The All England Open final. And what a week it has been in Birmingham for Lakshya Sen. He started off against the world No 1 Shi Yu Qi, an opponent he had not beaten in four previous attempts on the BWF World Tour. Check. He then faced a Hong Kong veteran in NG Ka Long Angus, who he had not beaten in three previous meetings. Check. In the quarterfinals, it was a familar foe in Li Shi Feng, a shuttler who Lakshya has been up against since his junior days and had gotten the better of the Indian in three previous meetings. Check. In the semifinal, it was the first time he faced the Canadian trailblazer Victor Lai, and in gruelling contest, was strugggling with cramp at the end. Will he able to finish the match? Check. So here we are, on a Sunday at the All England Open, where Indian badminton hopes to see the end of a long wait. One that has gone on since 2001. Stay tuned for all the build-up. Who is Lin Chun-Yi, Lakshya Sen’s opponent in the All England final? Taiwan's Lin Chun-Yi is perhaps the most improved top player in men's singles over last two years. (Badminton Photo) Taiwanese Lin Chun-Yi is how ‘tough’ gets spelt on Finals Day. Twice over Victor Lai, Chun-Yi is perhaps the most improved top player in men’s singles over last two years. He leads Sen 4-0, largely due to a playing style that is charring on rival spirits. He’s scathing in his attacks, and like all wickedly tough shuttlers, a soft-spoken easygoing person off the court. He is ranked No 11 to Sen’s 12, and like Lai, winning the first set against him is no guarantee of anything when it comes to him. His game style is bruising in a fifth possible way than Sen’s last four opponents. Shi Yuqi constructed rallies. NG Ka Long Angus combined sudden speed with control. Li Shifeng had intermittent expansive smashes, and bossed the net. Victor Lai just played too many shots in volume terms, demanding Sen run a lot, though his shots lacked sting. That’s positioning, precision, power and proportion on four days. Lin Chun-Yi combines the first three, and holds the props (proper dues) on history between the two. Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd