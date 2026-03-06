Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng Live Score, All England Open Badminton Quarter-Final: Lakshya in action at 10.30 pm IST

Mar 6, 2026 10:01 PM IST

All England Open badminton quarterfinals LIVE SCORE: Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng

Belting smashes that generated power from his forearm and catapult-wrist, Lakshya Sen caused a furore at the All England, defeating China’s World No. 1, Shi Yuqi, 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Beating Yuqi, the reigning world title holder and defending champion, Sen emulated his former coach Prakash Padukone, who had taken out the incumbent Liem Swi King of Indonesia in 1978. But it was in how Sen flummoxed the Chinese master of deception, Yuqi, with his own elastic wrists, generating disguises both ways, that his biggest win (yet) will be remembered.

The 78-minute match was a lot about the physicality in retrieving and sticking in there. But it was mostly about the fearlessness to finish from an advantageous position, something that Sen had not managed on the biggest stages yet, costing him medals.

“I’ve been in the same situation a couple of times and lost, but I pulled out this one in the end. It used to be just a matter of last few points. The only thing I prepared for before this tournament was the closing stages, working on how patient I am against him. If I had rushed, he had experience of finishing off close games,” Sen would tell BWF, adding that his ‘underdog tag’ helped.

