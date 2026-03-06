Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng Live Score, All England Open Badminton Quarter-Final: Lakshya in action at 10.30 pm IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng All England Open Badminton Quarter-Final 2026 Today Match Live Score Updates: Lakshya Sen, the only Indian left in the All England Open, will take on Li Shifeng in the quarterfinal on Friday. The match will start at 10.30 pm IST.
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng LIVE: Lakshya Sen takes on Li Shifeng at the All England. (AP)
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng Live Score, All England Open Badminton Quarter-Final 2026 LIVE Score Updates: Lakshya Sen, the last Indian left standing at the prestigious All England Open, will take on Li Shifeng in the quarterfinal on Friday. To reach this stage, Lakshya had to go through Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in the Round of 16 encounter on Thursday, before which he had stunned top seed and defending champion Shi Yu Qi in the first round on Tuesday.
The head to head contests between Lakshya and Shifeng is currently tied at 7-7 with the Indian hoping to take the lead after Friday’s contest. With the world No 12 in fine form after breaking the jinx against Ng Ka Long Angus, who he hadn’t beaten in three meetings, in the previous round, he’d be looking to continue his impressive performance in the quarters against an opponent he has been facing since his junior days. Read more about Lakshya’s win against Ng Ka Long Angus here and against Shi Yu Qi here.
“It was a very solid game, I think both the sets and also credit to him, he made a solid comeback in the second. I think I just didn’t play freely towards the end of the second set and gave too many easy shots for him to kill But yeah I think I was prepared again in the third set to just go all out and happy with the way I played in the third,” the Indian No 1 had said on Thursday.
Mar 6, 2026 10:01 PM IST
All England Open badminton quarterfinals LIVE SCORE: Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng
Belting smashes that generated power from his forearm and catapult-wrist, Lakshya Sen caused a furore at the All England, defeating China’s World No. 1, Shi Yuqi, 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in Birmingham on Tuesday.
Beating Yuqi, the reigning world title holder and defending champion, Sen emulated his former coach Prakash Padukone, who had taken out the incumbent Liem Swi King of Indonesia in 1978. But it was in how Sen flummoxed the Chinese master of deception, Yuqi, with his own elastic wrists, generating disguises both ways, that his biggest win (yet) will be remembered.
The 78-minute match was a lot about the physicality in retrieving and sticking in there. But it was mostly about the fearlessness to finish from an advantageous position, something that Sen had not managed on the biggest stages yet, costing him medals.
“I’ve been in the same situation a couple of times and lost, but I pulled out this one in the end. It used to be just a matter of last few points. The only thing I prepared for before this tournament was the closing stages, working on how patient I am against him. If I had rushed, he had experience of finishing off close games,” Sen would tell BWF, adding that his ‘underdog tag’ helped.
All England Open badminton quarterfinals LIVE SCORE: Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng
A look at the overall numbers for Lakshya v Li Shifeng.
Mar 6, 2026 09:56 PM IST
All England Open badminton quarterfinals LIVE SCORE: Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng
“Very solid game in both sets. Also credit to him. He made a solid comeback on the second. And I just didn’t play freely towards the end of the second set. And just gave too many easy shots for him to kill. But I was prepared in the third set, to go all out,” he told BWF. “Tactically I was playing the right game in both sets. But the last few points I didn’t stick to the plan. Gave away too many easy ones,” he added.
It’s what brought him down against Shifeng the last time they met. “Tomorrow is another even match, or I’d put it at 60-40 to Lakshya if he plays like this, and uses half smashes judiciously,” Vimal says. “He’s OK playing Shifeng, but had hurried after he was way up last time (Sen was 16-10 up in the second before losing 21-14, 22-24, 11-21 at China Open). He hurried. But at All England he is looking overall cool, composed. He’s keeping the same tempo. The shuttles are good so he’s stroking freely,” he adds.
Shivani Naik
Mar 6, 2026 09:52 PM IST
All England Open badminton quarterfinals LIVE SCORE: Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng
On Friday, he plays Chinese Li Shifeng, his batchmate whom he led 7-4 in head to head before All England of 2025, and is now tied at 7-7. Against Angus, Sen broke a 0-3 jinx. Can he stem the tide, when playing the World No.6? Can Sen respond to having lost the lead he once held over Shifeng, just like he yanked things back in the third set?
Coach Vimal Kumar offers an insight. “It’s a pattern I’ve noticed,” he says after Sen frittered 4 match points from 20-17 up against Angus. “Right after Lakshya has played 4-5 outstanding points, he has a tendency to play 1 or 2 casual shots. Actually it becomes a string of casual points. And then the anxiety drains him out, and he’s lost. It shows in the body language, and he looked dejected after losing the second 21-23.”
By Shivani Naik
Mar 6, 2026 09:47 PM IST
All England Open badminton quarterfinals LIVE SCORE: Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng
The anomaly, the distraction, the foot off the pedal, the missed chance of the second set, didn't cost Lakshya Sen anything more than 17 more minutes on the court. The Indian, on a stomp since he evicted top seed Shi Yuqi from Round 1, was back on the All England show court, looking ominous, as he defeated NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 in a contest that looked lopsided in the end.
In making yet another quarterfinals at his favourite tournament - Sen has a final and semifinal at the Super 1000 - the Indian ranked No 12 finally put it across an old nemesis, the Hong Kong 31-year-old having been undefeated in three prior games.
Mar 6, 2026 09:43 PM IST
Hello!
And welcome to our continued live coverage of Indian badminton. It's a big one today, our focus is on the All England Open quarterfinals, where Lakshya Sen will be hoping to keep India's hopes alive. He takes on a familiar foe in Li Shifeng. Lakshya and Li Shifeng are taking on each other for the second time in two years at this very stage of the All England.
Match starts at 10.30 pm, stay tuned for all the build-up to the game.
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shifeng in All England quarters at 10:30 pm: All you need to know
How Lakshya Sen goes from leading 17-11, 19-14 to losing the second set 21-23, is in the realms of speculation or snakes-and-ladder on a badminton court. That’s effectively a net 4-11 points from a very advantageous position straight into the ditch.
But like a good doctor would tell you, they can’t keep the rains from raining down, they can only arm you with a sturdy umbrella. So what India’s shuttler-in-need-of-Sherlock and his massively varied coaching team have done is try to respond to these familiar lapses by staying solid in the third. NG Ka Long Angus must’ve expected Sen to crumble after one of his usual blunderings took the All England Round 2 into the decider. Because he had slumped at the Olympics (twice), and myriad other tournaments. But Sen played an absolutely laser-focussed third set, to win 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 and defeat the opponent from Hong Kong, aged 31, ranked 29 to reach quarterfinals. (READ MORE)