Lakshya Sen overcomes tricky drift to win first round at World Championships

India's Lakshya Sen celebrates after his win against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Home favourite Lakshya Sen overcame early jitters to win his first round at the Badminton World Championships defeating Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria 16-21, 21-8, 21-4.

While Filimon won the first game, Lakshya came back roaring in the next two games with the third game being particularly dominant from the Indian.

He struggled to understand the drift in the first game but as soon as he understood it, the Indian dominated.

“There was wind and drift in the stadium and my net shots were not traveling. I was a little apprehensive about the power to put on the shot. But I changed it in the second game, got my opponent in the rallies and that’s where I started dominating,” said Lakshya after the win.