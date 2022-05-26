Lakshya Sen to train with Viktor Axelsen in Dubai, fitness trainer Srikanth Madapalli to accompany PV Sindhu abroad

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen is set to train with his World No 1 Viktor Axelsen in Dubai after his proposal has been approved by Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) Committee members on Thursday.

Lakshya, who was part of the Indian Thomas Cup winning team will train with the Danish shuttler in Dubai from May 29 to June 5. Viktor Axelsen has defeated Lakshya Sen in the All England Final as well as in the Thomas Cup semifinal. Lakshya will then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 19 to train at the Malaysian Training Centre till June 26.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) said “Both the training proposals were approved by MOC in preparation for the Commonwealth Games and has been sanctioned by the government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).”

“The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio’s air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses,” SAI said in a release.

The MOC also cleared two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu’s request for her fitness trainer M Srikanth Madapalli to accompany her abroad under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the ministry said in a statement.

“Srikanth is set to accompany Sindhu during Indonesia Masters (7-12th June), Indonesia Open (14-19th June), Malaysia Masters (28 June to 3 July), and Malaysia Open (5-10th July), and Singapore Open (12-17th July),” it said.