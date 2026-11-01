‘Ready for the fight again’ – Lakshya Sen, ahead of Jojo Christie final; ‘Will give 200 percent’ – Sindhu

Lakshya Sen is back in the finals of a tournament after the All England and pledged to be ready for the fight as he hopes to finish a downbeat season on a high note by making finals at Hylo Open at Saarbrucken.
Sen takes on Jonatan Christie of Indonesia and will hope to level their career head to head as Jojo leads 4-3 currently. Sen defeated World No 13 Toma Jr Popov in straight sets.
“Controlling the net was crucial. The flst game both of us played really well though he was much better. But at times I just had to get out of the drives, get him in rallies and take on the net. That was the difference,” he told the BWF.
Describing his prolonged absence from title finals in an underwhelming season since the All England, Sen told BWF, “Couple of setbacks. Few niggles here and there. And I was out for some time and certain tournaments I was not 100 percent. Happy with the way I played here. This is a good confidence booster. I haven’t played so many matches at a stretch. Since All England when I was playing well, but I can feel the rhythm returning,” he added.
Sen was stretched to three in the earlier matches but was happy he could wrap it up early on Saturday in semis. “Was just focussed on this match. Both earlier opponents were tough. I just wanted to get past the line. But today it was important to start both sets well and I am happy I could. It was important to finish in two and not take it to three again,” he said.
Commenting on the final, he declared, “I’m ready for the fight again.”
Sindhu relentless
After making finals last week at French Open, PV Sindhu was back contesting a title on Sunday at Hylo in Germany. She set aside Anmol kharb in the semis in two easy sets. “I’m playing Anmol after a long time. It’s good to see two Indians in semifinals but I was just playing my game and giving my 100 percent irrespective of who the opponet is or whatever rank is. Happy to be in finals,” she told BWF.
Sindhu played at a good clip and was done in half the time it took Line Kjaersfeldt to down Pornpawee Chochuwong with last set at 28-26.
“I hope I continue the same tempo. I’m glad that I was maintaining the lead, kept lead going and finished it off in two sets,” Sindhu said.
“Irrespective of who it is I need to go back, recover and come back stronger tomorrow and give my 200 percent,” she pledged.
Sindhu won Japan Open this year and this could be her second title after she gets past the 32-year-old Dane.