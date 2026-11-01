‘Ready for the fight again’ – Lakshya Sen, ahead of Jojo Christie final; ‘Will give 200 percent’ – Sindhu

Lakshya Sen is back in the finals of a tournament after the All England and pledged to be ready for the fight as he hopes to finish a downbeat season on a high note by making finals at Hylo Open at Saarbrucken.

Sen takes on Jonatan Christie of Indonesia and will hope to level their career head to head as Jojo leads 4-3 currently. Sen defeated World No 13 Toma Jr Popov in straight sets.

“Controlling the net was crucial. The flst game both of us played really well though he was much better. But at times I just had to get out of the drives, get him in rallies and take on the net. That was the difference,” he told the BWF.