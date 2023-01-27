scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Lakshya Sen loses in quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters

Coming into the match with a 1-0 head-to-head record, Commonwealth Games champion Sen showed his prowess as he opened up a 8-5 lead and maintained it at the break.

India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot to Japan's Kodai Naraoka during the men's single match in the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP/PTI)
Listen to this article
Lakshya Sen loses in quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Lakshya Sen’s impressive run in the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament ended with a quarterfinal loss to Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie here on Friday.

World number 12 Sen squandered an opening game advantage to go down 21-15 10-21 13-21 to home favourite Christie, ranked 3rd, in a 62-minute men’s singles match.

Coming into the match with a 1-0 head-to-head record, Commonwealth Games champion Sen showed his prowess as he opened up a 8-5 lead and maintained it at the break. Christie knocked off the three-point deficit after resumption and made it 15-15 before the Indian reeled off six straight points to pocket the opening game.

After the change of sides, Sen lost his grip on the match as Christie looked like a different player, zooming to 11-2 in a jiffy before levelling the match Christie made a good start in the decider, galloping to a 5-1 lead. Sen produced four points on the trot but he was left with too much to do.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Indonesian ensured their was no hiccup as he marched to 11-6 lead and maintained a healthy distance from his opponent to eventually seal the contest with a four-point burst.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation

Sen had reached the second round at India Open last week.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 16:58 IST
Next Story

Mahira Khan dances to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ from Brahmastra, fans have this to say

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News
close