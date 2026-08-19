Badminton World Championships: World No. 92 stuns home favourite Lakshya Sen

India's Lakshya Sen plays against United States' Garret Tan during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

After surviving a scare against Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria in the first round, Lakshya Sen was knocked out by world number 92 Garret Tan of USA.

Tan, who is a former junior World number 1 and bronze medallist at the All England Junior Championships, won the 73 minute thriller 19-21, 21-19, 21-17.

Playing from the faster side in the first game, Lakshya struggled against the overhead and cross court smashes of Garret. The 18-year-old American generated a lot of power in his smashes whenever Lakshya was lifting short.

The duo was going neck-to-neck before Tan took a 12-10 lead and tried to catch Lakshya on the net. However, Lakshya also dropped it short and forced Tan to make mistakes on the net.