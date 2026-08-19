Badminton World Championships: World No. 92 stuns home favourite Lakshya Sen

After surviving a scare against Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria in the first round, Lakshya Sen was knocked out by world number 92 Garret Tan of USA.
Tan, who is a former junior World number 1 and bronze medallist at the All England Junior Championships, won the 73 minute thriller 19-21, 21-19, 21-17.
Playing from the faster side in the first game, Lakshya struggled against the overhead and cross court smashes of Garret. The 18-year-old American generated a lot of power in his smashes whenever Lakshya was lifting short.
The duo was going neck-to-neck before Tan took a 12-10 lead and tried to catch Lakshya on the net. However, Lakshya also dropped it short and forced Tan to make mistakes on the net.
Both of them trades blows and were tied at 18-18 when Lakshya took two points lead to have the game point. Tan saved one match point but Lakshya won the first game 21-19.
In the second game, Tan started with a 4-0 lead as Lakshya made multiple mistakes on the net. After 11-8 at the break, Tan maintained his composure and played out the lifts and drops of Lakshya with ease while attacking with his straight and cross court smashes.
Tab led 20-15 but buoyed by home crowd, Lakshya made a solid comeback with four points making it 19-20. Tan brought out a smash after exchanges on the net to win 21-19.
The deciding game was one of the best games of the tournament with both players bringing out some fine smashes and saves.
Tan took an early lead of 8-2 in the decider and took 11-4 lead at the mid-game break.
It look all over for Lakshya before the crowd pushed him and the Indian shuttler took six consecutive points to make it 10-12. Tan raced to 17-12 lead but Lakshya made comeback to save one game point.
However, the arena fell silent once Tan won the final point knocking out the home favourite.