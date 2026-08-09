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Lakshya Sen’s next opponent is invisible, and he’s building a room to fight it in

Guwahati's A/C blowers stand in for the drifts that undid him at the India Open and in Paris.

Ahead of the World Championships, Lakshya Sen has camped at the National Centre in Guwahati to get acclimatised to big halls like the Indira Gandhi stadium. (BWF)Ahead of the World Championships, Lakshya Sen has camped at the National Centre in Guwahati to get acclimatised to big halls like the Indira Gandhi stadium. (BWF)
Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readAug 9, 2026 08:25 AM IST First published on: Aug 9, 2026 at 08:25 AM IST

Odysseus could see Ithaca on the horizon before the winds sent him back out to sea. Lakshya Sen has had a similar year: an Olympic bronze and an All England title, both within reach, both blown off course by the same thing.

Homer’s Odyssey has the hero sent off with stormy winds packed into an ox-skin bag, which his greedy crew let loose thinking there was gold inside, causing a storm. For Lakshya, the invisible, uncontrollable winds have injected one lesson into his marrow: court conditions can kill the flicker in any match if he doesn’t control the shuttle’s whims.

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Shivani Naik, The Indian Express
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely... Read More

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