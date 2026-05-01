Pumped up Satwik-Chirag, fighting Lakshya Sen put India 2-0 up in Thomas Cup quarterfinals

Sen defeats Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 22-20, 21-17; while Satwik-Chirag avenge their 2022 loss, to defeat Wang Chi Lin and Chiu Hsiang Cheh, 23-21, 19-21, 21-12

Written by: Shivani Naik
6 min readUpdated: May 1, 2026 05:20 PM IST
Lakshya sen India OpenLakshya Sen competes during the match against Kenta Nishimoto at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex (Express Photo | Abhinav Saha)
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Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty boomed when the bombast was needed for India, delivering a high octane match against Chinese Taipei’s Wang Chi Lin and Chiu Hsiang Cheh to win, 23-21, 19-21, 21-12. India’s best performing shuttlers of the last 4 years, had been instrumental in India’s 2022 Thomas Cup title win. But facing off against the Taiwanese double Olympic champion Chi Lin, pairing with Chiu Cheh, the big guns fired to put India 2-0 up in the quarterfinals at Horsens, Denmark.

Back in 2022 at Thailand, Satwik-Chirag had lost to 2021 and 2024 Olympic winners Lee Yang-Wang in the group tie – a match that sent Chirag Shetty into a funk, as he disappeared from his Thailand room, and spent the night clearing his head talking to a psychologist. Taiwan tends to be an edgy faceoff. The Indians would fall 18-20 behind, mostly from nervous returns as the Taiwanese angled the shuttles into their bodies.

However, this time, the Indians soared in attack, drawing out the lifts at the right time, to go for their iconic 1-2 attacks, playing front and back. If a Satwik-smash didn’t get you, Chirag’s steep hit, did. They would up the ante on their aggressive attack to take the opening set.

Chirag is known to be nervous on clutch points, but there are more matches he’s won after erring, than not. But when his serve got faulted to give Taiwan a 16-15 lead, Chirag seemed to be down a familiar slope. India would lose the second 19-21, as both Satwik and Chirag’s defense came under fire.

It had all been too much for Chirag and he was pumped up in the decider as the Indians took a massive 10-4 lead. Satwik ensured he drew out the short lifts and the Indians – a touch why of attacking in the second, dawdling a tad, went all out in the third.

The Taiwanese rely on speed, and not so much of spin and tumble serve variations. So the Indians switched to attacking mode soon enough, and rained down smashes, also attacking into the Taiwan duo’s ribs. To stabilise a rally, Satwik would send lobs and tosses and pace-off loopy lifts to the corners, expertly manoeuvering rallies with the threat of the smash attack – as Chirag regained his growling edge with three straight smash kills.

The mistakes? They happened, but only spurred Chirag on even more. At 19-12 came the decisive moment, when Chirag’s deep push dissected the Taiwanese. From there smashes were summoned to vroom to a win, as India’s big guns fired.

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Lakshya starts with dramatic win

Earlier, Lakshya Sen pulled off a dramatic comeback from being match point down, as he gave India a 1-0 lead, defeating Chou Tien Chen 18-21, 22-20, 21-17.

Sen led the opener 15-12, and the 18-17 even, before Tien Chen’s used his shuttle control on drops to leap over the Indian and take 5 straight points as the Taiwanese took the opener 21-18. Sen’s errors at the net saw him fumble to finish.

Sen seemed down and out in the second at 9-14 down, hos smashes going wide. Things got heated for him when after the highest of control dribbles, his net tap saw the racquet hang onto the other side, and cop a net fault. He wasn’t very happy. Earlier, Sen had started his upclimb at 10-14 with a Beckham-like curler, a clear played from next to the sideline, which properly drifted out and then swerved right back, to land in.

However that net fault called on him, nicely infuriated him. Sen did not shy away from playing those tight, taut dribble exchanges at the net – just sought to execute them accurately. Still, Tien Chen, a cancer survivor aged 36, and consistent World No 6, exhibiting racquet skills that are the envy of many, reached 17-13 in the second, 4 points away from a win.

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Sen epuld play three of the most tactically astute rallies next coming to within 16-17 with a gorgeous drop. The net errors would continue into the second, as the Taiwanese held two match points at 20-18. Sen however would stay patient in the rallies against one of badminton’s most proficient stroke players, retrieve with discipline, and keep working for the net eyeball dominance. His crosscourt smashes were whizzing too, though he would finish 22-20 at the net, flicking the bird over Tien Chen after yet another net skirmish.

The daflis of Indians, and mini vuvuzelas and horns of Taiwanese created one right din as the decider unfolded.

Denied the win in straight two, Tien Chen knew the momentum had turned.

The wonder about Sen’s big smashes that got thwacking, giving him the 11-7 lead was, that earlier in the match he had landed awkwardly diving and reaching out for a flank shuttle, and the elbow had taken a shock thumping. Sen’s smashes are reliant on the elbow flex – they are forehand catapults. But it was these aggressive smashes and that explosive net stride that won him the crucial opener.

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Tien Chen, never giving up, came to within 13-10, but was exhausted and picking up errors that would’ve otherwise crossed the net. The rallies, as happens in badminton, got even more intense, but Sen would pull out the smash when needed, and bring out the drops to make the Taiwanese move. Sen’s net precision was most evident as he took the 14-10 lead, executing the dribble who-blinks-first expertly. But Sen was not to be denied again, and he centered to the finish, surviving heart-stopping slow-burning rallies to prevail in the decider.

The match was won again at the net, though the masterful point came at the 20-17 juncture, through an expansive cross court smash that travelled the diagonal of the court landing plum near the opposite corner. India was jaunting ahead, 1-0 up.

Coach Vimal Kumar said, “Brilliant Lakshya..great start. Lakshya and Chou Tien’s encounters have always been exciting. It is an important win for us.”

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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