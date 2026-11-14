Lakshya Sen uses fast drives to down World No 10 Farhan and make Kumamoto Finals

Lakshya Sen deployed a flat fast doubles like drive game to negate Alwi Farhan’s advantage and defeat the World No 10 21-12, 15-21, 21-10 to make his second successive Super 500 final at the Kumamoto Masters.

Sen had not taken even a set off Alwi, but this late season resurgence saw a 70 minute downing of the Indonesian who is on an upclimb and considered the next big thing from Taufik land.

It was also a statement win because Sen played like a Top 10 even if he’s hovered around World No 13 this year. Dominating at the net, playing the parallels that the taller Alwi isn’t comfortable with and celebrating each winner with a guttural roar, Sen staked his claim on the final spot at the World Tour Finals by reaching the final in Japan. He had downed Yushi Tanaka yesterday, but Alwi had proven a tougher nut to crack.