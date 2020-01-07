Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

Lakshya Sen fails to qualify for Malaysia Masters

Shubhankar Dey and the women's doubles duo of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also failed to make the main draw of Malaysia Masters.

By: PTI | Kaula Lumpur | Published: January 7, 2020 1:57:04 pm
Indian Shuttler, Lakshya Sen, Lakshya Sen Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament, Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament, Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament men's single qualifier, Lakshya Sen vs Hans-Kristian, Sports, Badminton news, Sports news The unseeded Indian went down 21-11 18-21 14-21 in a hard-fought match, that lasted 49 mins. ( File Photo)

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen could not qualify for the main draw of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament, going down to Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the men’s singles qualifiers here on Tuesday.

The unseeded Indian went down 21-11 18-21 14-21 in a hard-fought match, that lasted 49 mins.

Shubhankar Dey and the women’s doubles duo of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also failed to make the main draw.

Shubhankar went down 15-21 15-21 to Malaysia’s Liew Daren in the men’s singles while Dandu and Santosh lost to the Indonesian pair of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 15-21 10-21 in the women’s doubles.

Later on Tuesday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will open their campaign against local shuttlers Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Nathan Lyon roars as Australia complete whitewash with a huge win
Nathan Lyon roars as Australia complete whitewash with a huge win
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 07: Latest News