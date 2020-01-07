Lakshya Sen fails to qualify for Malaysia Masters

The unseeded Indian went down 21-11 18-21 14-21 in a hard-fought match, that lasted 49 mins. ( File Photo) The unseeded Indian went down 21-11 18-21 14-21 in a hard-fought match, that lasted 49 mins. ( File Photo)

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen could not qualify for the main draw of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament, going down to Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the men’s singles qualifiers here on Tuesday.

The unseeded Indian went down 21-11 18-21 14-21 in a hard-fought match, that lasted 49 mins.

Shubhankar Dey and the women’s doubles duo of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also failed to make the main draw.

Shubhankar went down 15-21 15-21 to Malaysia’s Liew Daren in the men’s singles while Dandu and Santosh lost to the Indonesian pair of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 15-21 10-21 in the women’s doubles.

Later on Tuesday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will open their campaign against local shuttlers Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

