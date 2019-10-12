Toggle Menu
Lakshya Sen enters semifinals of Dutch Open

Lakshya Sen enters semifinals of Dutch Open

Lakshya Sen will face Felix Burestedt in Dutch Open semifinals (File photo)

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen sailed into the men’s singles semifinals with a straight-game win over compatriot B M Rahul Bharadwaj at the Dutch Open Super 100 tournament here.

The 18-year-old from Almora, who had clinched the Belgian Open last month, beat Bharadwaj 21-9 21-16 in just 37 minutes on Friday night.

Lakshya, who had won the Asian Junior champion, a silver at Youth Olympic Games and a bronze medal at World Junior Championships last year, will now take on Felix Burestedt of Sweden.

Lakshya dished out a dominating game, moving to a 6-0 lead early on and then jumped to 11-3 at the interval.

He continued his march ahead, reeling off six straight points at 13-8 to move to 18-8 and soon pocketed the game comfortably.

In the second game, Bharadwaj opened up a 4-2 lead for a brief period but Lakshya came back to turn the tables and surged to 11-6 at the break.

Bharadwaj tried to make a comeback but Lakshya kept his nose ahead to eventually shut the door on his opponent.

