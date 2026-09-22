Lakshya Sen drops the burden of ‘sensational’ against Japan in 3-0 win

Trailing 13-19 in the decider against Kodai Naraoka, the Indian played conventional shots; India to meet China in semis.

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 10:42 PM IST
India's Lakshya Sen in action during his men's team quarter final match against Japans Kodai NaraokaIndia's Lakshya Sen in action during his men's team quarter final match against Japans Kodai Naraoka. (Reuters)
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All his life, Lakshya Sen has either been told he’s a great prodigy with a game that can only deal in superlatives. Or, that there’s something grievously missing in his game, like seriousness or consistency or feral facial expressions, or some such.

On Tuesday, playing Japanese World No.7 Kodai Naraoka in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games with India needing a good start, Sen shrugged off the burden of being ‘sensational.’ The World No 14, played the most conventional, non-fancy endgame in the last 6-7 points, to wrap up a 11-21, 21-5, 21-19 win that set the tone for India’s 3-0 tie win over the hosts. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then defeated Takuro Hoki—Yugo Kobayashi 21-18, 24-22 in the first doubles, and Ayush Shetty, ranked 20, reined in his own adventurous streak to beat World No. 16 Koki Watanabe 21-10, 21-19, sending India into the semifinals and a second straight pursuit of team gold after Hangzhou.

But while Satwik-Chirag were dependable, and Ayush (the Japanese call him ‘Two Word Shetty’ for some reason) had a debonair Asiad debut, the win was shaped by Sen, and his ability to keep things simple.

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For far too long, Sen’s game has leant on turning flashy and risky when things get difficult. It’s as if he believes, he needs to pull rabbits out of the hat constantly, show depths of dazzling sorcery, before he convinces the world he is good — or good enough. Far too often, he would drop the self-belief that even his basic game could suffice, seeking validation for his attack. Too many tricks, too much put-on nonchalance. But playing Kodai, and needing to close out from 13-19 down, Sen dropped the act.

At the World Championships in Delhi playing an American pretender, he had gotten too tight and succumbed to nerves, that his coaches had never seen before. At the Paris Olympics, he got too desperate and faltered. At Nagoya, the coaches simply told him to show some energy, maybe hop about and lose that stress. And play the game he knows best. The game that covers 10-16, 13-19 leads, using his superior understanding of rallies and underrated ability to outlast.

The dazzling dives and backhand blocks and fuzzy flicks are just the trimmings of defense. The zero-errors was the real deal. Sen went on to out-defend the defensive machine that is Kodai to an extent that the Japanese tried playing too cute with a show-off trick shot that backfired. Sen eschewed racquet antics.

Both players — Sen last beat Kodai in 2023 — had skimmed past the first two sets, so exhaustion wasn’t an issue. But Sen had managed his usual mid-set lull to fall behind. What he did in last 6 points though was beautifully simple. Overdoing nothing, keeping shuttle in play and keeping it down, nothing fancy, nothing special — Sen frustrated Kodai with stubborn-headed defense that saw the Japanese crack.

Sen’s always been good against attacking players like Shi Yuqi, though he gets bedazzled and intimidated by outright smackers like Axelsen. But getting past Kodai held special significance.

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When the decider fetched up, his 13-19 situation relegating both earlier sets to a distant memory, Sen dipped into grit and the attitude to keep a straight face and wreak havoc. Kodai didn’t know what hit him.

Also Read | Sen, Satwik-Chirag, Ayush take men’s team into Asian Games semis, assured of medal

The dazzling reflex defense wasn’t as ostentatious. But coaches Gopichand and Yoo Yong-sung kept reminding him to show some energy, to snap out of the funk.

First thing he did was drag himself out of the doubles-style flat exchanges which on their own aren’t a bad idea, but not against Kodai who plays them better. The length on his lifts too improved and they went deep pushing the Japanese back. That wasn’t exactly dazzling defense and one of those phases where Sen pulls out ridiculous reflex returns and gets carried away by unnecessary show-pony tricks, consumed by the applause. He instead imposed his unfazed personality – call it attitude – on the game. He drew out lifts using the net tumbles and the drops. Forcing Kodai to lift, brought opportunities to attack.

The net tumbles are the most uncelebrated part of Sen’s game and as he whittled down the lead, these became crucial coming up to 18-19. A smash plop on the line in the back corner took him to 19-19. The tumble leaves you with a bad choice and a worse choice. Kodai ended up hacking it into the net giving Sen a famous win.

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Sen has grown as a leader through these team campaigns shouldering first singles responsibilities — and is expected to offer Ayush confidence. The 21-year-old on debut cantered to the opening set and promptly proceeded to play unnecessary, fast, flat shots from odd angles — something Koki Watanabe might have pounced on. But the coaches would tug him back — and the strategic lifts duly kicked in. In modern men’s singles, everyone retrieves in range. The good ol’ simple high lifts, get the job done.

China beckons in semis.

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Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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