Lakshya Sen cops yellow card for throwing racquet in 19-21, 21-15, 15-21 loss

Sen, after the yellow, played like a man possessed, reeling in both impetuous errors, but mostly agitated, aggressive winners, as he levelled the match at 19-21, 21-15. (Badminton Photo)

Things got heated on the court for Lakshya Sen as a service fault called for height a second time in his match against Koki Watanabe of Japan, saw him fling the racquet on court in disgust.

Things were fast and furious as is, given the Japanese and his intensity tends to be scalding. In the first set of the quarters of the Super 750 at Singapore, Sen had already been faulted once in the opening set as he briefly argued with the chair umpire. Sen’s straight deep smashing had not been enough to offset Watanabe’s brisk angle-changers and quick reactions, as the Indian lost narrowly, with a 21-19 margin. He would receive prolonged instructions from father DK Sen in the break.