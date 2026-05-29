Lakshya Sen cops yellow card for throwing racquet in 19-21, 21-15, 15-21 loss

Sen had just lost the first set 21-19 to Koki Watanabe and was at 1-0 in the second when his serve was faulted for being too high a second time at Singapore Open

Written by: Shivani Naik
2 min readMay 29, 2026 05:59 PM IST
Sen, after the yellow, played like a man possessed, reeling in both impetuous errors, but mostly agitated, aggressive winners, as he levelled the match at 19-21, 21-15. (Badminton Photo)Sen, after the yellow, played like a man possessed, reeling in both impetuous errors, but mostly agitated, aggressive winners, as he levelled the match at 19-21, 21-15. (Badminton Photo)
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Things got heated on the court for Lakshya Sen as a service fault called for height a second time in his match against Koki Watanabe of Japan, saw him fling the racquet on court in disgust.

Things were fast and furious as is, given the Japanese and his intensity tends to be scalding. In the first set of the quarters of the Super 750 at Singapore, Sen had already been faulted once in the opening set as he briefly argued with the chair umpire. Sen’s straight deep smashing had not been enough to offset Watanabe’s brisk angle-changers and quick reactions, as the Indian lost narrowly, with a 21-19 margin. He would receive prolonged instructions from father DK Sen in the break.

His last few enforced errors that handed the set to the Japanese might’ve been playing on his mind as he picked the first point. But when his serve was called for height, an enraged Sen chucked the racquet on the floor in the direction of the chair umpire.

The action would lead to the chair umpire immediately flashing the yellow card at Sen. The service height rule routinely leaves shuttlers incensed, but a reaction like this, isn’t common. Sen, usually a calm customer on court, however didn’t reckon the faultings were justified.

The match had begun unsteadily – prematurely even – after the previous game on Court 1, featuring Malaysian world champions Chen-Toh and Indians Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila was cut short after Toh Ee Wei was wheeled out with a knee injury. The next match on the showcourt hence had to be brought forward.

Sen, after the yellow, played like a man possessed, reeling in both impetuous errors, but mostly agitated, aggressive winners, as he levelled the match at 19-21, 21-15.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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