Lakshya Sen booked his berth for the BWF World Tour finals after an assist from his veteran compatriot Kidambi Srikanth, who knocked out his closest competitor Koki Watanabe of Japan, in the first round of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 on Wednesday.

Lakshya, with 74,180 points, and Watanabe, on 73,620, had been locked in a tight battle for one of the final spots in the Race to Finals standings. With the Hong Kong Open being the last qualifying event for the World Tour finals, where the top-eight players in each category qualify, Watanabe needed to beat Srikanth to stay in contention but the Indian’s 21-16, 16-21, 21-9 win over him meant that he couldn’t overtake Lakshya. Along with Lakshya, Chou Tien Chen and Kunlavut Vitidsarn also confirmed their berths.

Following his back-to-back titles at Hylo Open and the Japan Masters, Lakshya has climbed to the sixth spot in the World Tour Rankings. This will be Lakshya’s second appearance at the season-ending tournament after competing in 2021. He joins PV Sindhu in the women’s singles who qualified for the event after her Hylo Open Super 500 title.

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Srikanth, who lost to Watanabe last week at the Japan Masters, played brilliantly in his win over the Japanese shuttler. Displaying control over the shuttle and exhibiting some exquisite shot-making, Srikanth won the first game 21-16 and was leading in the second game before losing 16-21. In the decider, Srikanth was in control throughout and quickly finished the match, racing away to 21-9. He faces Yoo Tae Bin of South Korea in the next round.

Earlier in the day, Lakshya survived a scare against the French shuttler Arnaud Merkle. Coming to Hong Kong on the back of two consecutive titles, Lakshya lost the first game 14-21. He won the second game 21-16 to force a decider. In the final game, Merkle saved five consecutive match points before hitting one on the net at 24-23 to concede the match to the Indian shuttler.

Lakshya will face Rasmus Gemke of Denmark tomorrow in the pre-quarterfinals.

Rakshita takes down Mia Blichfeldt

Indian youngster Rakshitha Ramraj took down World No 20 Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in straight games to enter the pre-quarterfinals. Ramraj was in control of the first game with an early 11-3 lead before Blichfeldt mounted a comeback to make it 13-13 and lead 18-17 at one point. But the Indian youngster showed incredible composure to win four consecutive points to close to the first game 21-17.

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The second game was a closely fought battle with both shuttlers tied at 17-17 but Ramraj brought out her precise smashes and forced Blichfeldt into unforced errors to win the match in straight games 21-18, 21-18.

She will face second seed Chen Yufei of China in the next round.

Among other Indians, Ashmita Chaliha won the all-Indian contest against Isharani Baruah 12-21, 21-13, 21-12 and will next take on Japan’s Hina Akechi. However, Unnati Hooda went down fighting to eighth seed Han Yue of China 21-17, 19-21, 17-21, while Anmol Kharb lost 10-21, 18-21 to fourth seed Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan.

World Championships bronze medallist Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand eased past Hong Kong’s Fan Ka Yan and Leung Yuet Yee 21-16, 21-9 in women’s doubles and will face Americans Lauren Lam and Allison Lee next.