The Beckham-like swerve return that gave Lakshya Sen the Kumamoto Masters title

Koki Watanabe was brought down to his knees 10 points before he actually lost his home Kumamoto Masters Super 500 final to Lakshya Sen. The Japanese World No 15 had toggled Sen back and forth and pushed the shuttle into the far backhand corner. Sen lunged with his back to the net and plucked the shuttle inches off the floor on the back corner and sent it swerving in like Beckham knowing the drift. It seemed to be Goin wide, but bent in. 11-7 to Sen. Koki collapsed on his knees. Distraught. Anguished, as Gill Clarke would say.

The Indian silenced a loud Japanese crowd rallying from a set down to win 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 for his second crown of the season. It was back to back titles after Hylo Open pushing Sen closer to the World Tour Finals qualification.

The next many points after that swerving shuttle, placed such a mind-lag on Koki who was disbelieving of that out of position retrieve from back corner that landed IN, that the combativevJapanese deflated very visibly. Koki got in a few on the lines, never failed a Review challenge, but Sen’s unbelievable reflex blocks and flicks and lunging pick ups not to mention smashes from severely imbalanced positions, floored him.

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A poor start had preceded that dramatic turnaround of the second. Koki expected to come out all guns blazing, started 7-2 up with his fleet footed court coverage and typically blitzy windmill handspeed. Koki isn’t typically Japanese – he likes his combative stays at the net, so he matched Sen on the front court fencing stabs that the Indian likes to indulge in.

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Sen was striking his hop smashes well down the line, but Koki could pounce on the not infrequent lapses from Sen by quickening pace in rallies and even in between them. The Japanese was hell bent on attacking the backline and he got it right on the third attempt to get to 9-5. From then on though, the net battles and midcourt skirmishes began.

Usually Sen with his reflex returns dominates that theatre, but Koki wasn’t afraid to get into the fistfight. Not only did he keep things taut and tight on the net dribbles, he also made Sen twist and turn with his direction-changing blocks. Again, usually that’s Sen territory, but the Japanese has a strong final attack, smash kill unlike his compatriots, so he used the all court blitz to take off at 11-6, and even if Sen came to within 11-12, Koki could work the rallies and use the body attack-followed by cross combination neatly.

But Sen’s defiance registered with a punch. One was the 47-shot rally at 10-12, where after a long punishing exchange he got in a direction turning block. And second was a 12-16 smash when he tracked back and sent a kill as if walking backwards was the most normal thing to do.

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In the second set, he was absolutely on a roll – his winners as common as sushi in Japan. A down the line smash that skimmed the line at 14-10 and then an almighty axe-kill to take the 21-18 second set the tone for the decider. His reflex fast twitchiness that’s accentuated a natural trait, kept puncturing holes in Koki’s resolve.

Then came the Swerve that landed in. Koki knew as those defeated do, the loss was imminent. Sen roars rung into the Kumamoto air.