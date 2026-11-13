Lakshya Sen in Kumamoto semis; looking for first win against Alwi Farhan

Lakshya Sen is defending ranking points from the Kumamoto Masters in Japan, where he made the semis last year. He is also in contention to sneak into the last spot for the World Tour Finals. It’s been a strangely divided season with several first-round and early exits, bookended by an All England final and a late surge over Super 500s. Against the pugnacious Yushi Tanaka at his home Kumamoto Masters, Sen was particularly incisive and dogged as he won 21-16, 21-15 in 40 minutes.

In the course of the match, national coach Pullela Gopichand – a big believer in the enduring class and capabilities of India’s top singles names, Prannoy, Srikanth and Lakshya Sen – seemed to have sorted out one part of Sen’s issues: The World No 13 knows how to attack, but not always when not to, or to hold back to preserve energy in a rally and build up towards the kill. But he had “over-attack karneki zaroorat nahi” ringing in his ears, as he navigated that phase he gets into, between the 12th and 18th points, and prolongs a match.

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On Friday at the Prefecture Gymnasium of Kumamoto, Sen had had enough when Tanaka reached the 15th point, and accelerated his finish with a curated attack – not overdoing it, not over expending energy that he might need in semis.

Sen has been striking the shuttle well even before Hylo Open that he won. He’s now got three semifinals this season, but spent long periods managing his fitness issues which stem from his playing style which extracts a fitness-levy from his back, shoulder and elbow even. So the advice to not spike the adrenaline mid-rally and not over-attack made sense. Though the execution needed a dependable defense. And that’s where Sen has innate talent. To the gills.

Yushi Tanaka was feeling sharp on the net and repeatedly tested shuttles that tippled over the net and dropped fast. At 19-15, Sen pulled off the impossible – he first picked a shuttle low from the forehand front corner, shockingly looked paused and then moved to the backhand front corner in a blink to retrieve the bird successfully next second. Tanaka couldn’t believe his eyes and hacked it wide at the net.

Sen’s flashy defense has its moments even in lost points. A body parry, then a tweener before Tanaka struck the low lift down – but the applause was for the Indian.

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Sen has been attacking straight except for the elaborate cross court smash. But the coaches would tell him to execute a direction turn on the shuttle at the last moment once he had the shirt stature Tanaka committed to one flank. With his range of racquet skills, Sen did just that — the variations in pushes from midcourt getting him through the endgames in both sets. Sen gets no easy points. He is fated to toil. But by choosing his moments to attack, he can stay fresher for the business end.

The semifinals line up Sen vs Alwi Farhan and Kunlavut Vitidsarn vs Koki Watanabe. Sen has never beaten the Indonesian 21-year-old heir apparent, with his technically solid game. Alwi knows when to explode as well as any established pros, and Sen will need to watch out for that jump and overhead deception of the World No 10.

With Watanabe pushing through, the semis day becomes a direct race of who could sneak into the WTF, though Kunlavut has a good measure of him. But Sen will need to defeat Alwi first.

Kidambi Srikanth frittered a 12-5 and 14-9 lead in second set to go down 22-24, 15-21 to Watanabe, the only Japanese left in the Last 4. He played too many parallels from the midcourt and missed the lines on wide expansive smashes far too often after the first set tilted towards Koki, after saving two set points and failing to convert one of his own.