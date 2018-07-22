Follow Us:
Sunday, July 22, 2018
  • Lakshya Sen stuns World No 1 to bag badminton gold in Asian Junior Championships

Lakshya Sen stuns World No 1 to bag badminton gold in Asian Junior Championships

Lakshya Sen become the third Indian shuttler after PV Sindhu and Gautam Thakkar to win a gold medal at the Junior Asian Championships.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 22, 2018 2:50:47 pm
Lakshya Sen Lakshya Sen wins the gold medal at Junior Asian Championships. (BAI/Twitter)
Related News

India’s rising badminton talent Lakshya Sen on Sunday created history as he went on to bag the gold medal in men’s singles competition at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2018 in Jakarta. The 16-year old defeated the top seed and the World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in straight games 21-19, 21-18 to bag the top honour at the event.

The gold medal win is Sen’s biggest win in his career as the world number nine became the first Indian to win the medal at the competition in six years. He also became the first individual in 53 years to win the medal in men’s singles event. Sen, who was seeded sixth in the event, joins Gautam Thakkar and PV Sindhu to become the third shuttler to win the junior Asian championship. While Sindhu had won the tlte in 2012, Thakkar had won the gold medal all the way back in 1965.

Sen had to go past some of the strong competitors on his way to title triumph. The young shuttler defeated 2nd seed China’s Li Shifeng 21-14, 21-12 in the quarterfinal, and then had to beat 4th seed Ikhshan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay 21-7, 21-14 to reach the final.

Sen, who is a former world No. 1, had won a bronze at the same event. He had lost to China’s Sun Feixiang 21-12 21-16 in Bangkok in the semifinals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 