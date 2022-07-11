scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Krishna Khaitan Memorial badminton: Unnati progresses; Shettigar shocks top seed Pranav Gandham

Hooda, already a winner of a senior title in Orissa, is expected to fight for the title, though other seeded rivals also advanced on the day.

By: Express News Service |
Updated: July 11, 2022 12:12:54 am
Maharashtra boy Pranay Shettigar produced the day’s most notable result, downing boys’ U-19 top seed Pranav Rao Gandham of Telangana 21-17, 21-15. (File)

Haryana’s highly-rated Unnati Hooda, seeded fifth at the country’s premier junior tournament, Krishna Khaitan Memorial, was ruthless in beating Andhra Pradesh’s Durga Isha Kandrapu 21-13, 21-9 in the Round of 64 at Panchkula on Sunday. Top seed Sakshi Phogat of Rajasthan was tested by Telangana’s Driti Bhonsle 21-5, 18-21, 21-9 in the middle game, but also advanced.

Hooda, already a winner of a senior title in Orissa, is expected to fight for the title, though other seeded rivals also advanced on the day. Notably, the tall second seed Anupama Upadhyaya benefitted from a walkover, while Devika Sihag, completing the trio of higher seeds from Haryana, was put through the wringer by Karnataka’s Gloria Athavale, but fought back for a 19-21, 21-10, 21-19 win.

Akanksha Matte, 4th seed, also rallied against Madhya Pradesh’s Priyanka Pant to win 17-21, 21-12, 21-17. Tara Shah, another contender, was clinical in beating Gayathri Jaiswal of Karnataka, 21-19, 21-11. Maharashtra’s Riya Habbu played well but couldn’t beat Uttar Pradesh’s Gargi, and became the highest-seeded casualty of the day, losing 21-17, 21-19.

Maharashtra’s Raksha Kandasamy put up a good fight but couldn’t defeat Tanvi Sharma of Punjab, going down 22-20, 21-11.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rape in Delhi rang alarm bells in HQ: Uber scrambled to guard reputation,...Premium
Rape in Delhi rang alarm bells in HQ: Uber scrambled to guard reputation,...
Why Supreme Court’s observations on Nupur Sharma, Delhi Police, pro...Premium
Why Supreme Court’s observations on Nupur Sharma, Delhi Police, pro...
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidencyPremium
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidency
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 bookedPremium
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 booked

Tamil Nadu’s Rakshita Sree S was engaged in one of the day’s most exciting battles, trumping Haryana’s Anmol Kharb, 21-19, 22-20 while Shreya Lele won the battle of Gujarat against statemate Adita Rao, winning 21-16, 11-21, 21-19. Telangana’s Shriyanshi Valishetty had to work hard to down 10th seed Neysa Cariappa 21-19, 21-23, 21-7, as the latter fought gamely after dropping the first game.

Shettigar causes big upset

Maharashtra boy Pranay Shettigar produced the day’s most notable result, downing boys’ U-19 top seed Pranav Rao Gandham of Telangana 21-17, 21-15. Sanskar Saraswat of Rajasthan, seeded sixth, defeated Jaskaran Singh 21-16, 21-15.

Dishant Ahlawat of Haryana, seeded 16th, was shut down 21-16, 16-21, 23-21 by Punjab’s Akarshit Sharma while Tamil Nadu’s Sugi Sai Bala Singha G beat Nikhil Chetry 17-21, 21-15, 21-15.

Results:

Girls’ U19: (1) Sakshi Phogat (RAJ) bt Driti Bhonsle (TEL) 21-5, 18-21, 21-9;

Jahnavi Nammi (AP) bt Stuti Agrawal (DEL) 21-13, 21-13; (3) Shreya Lele (GUJ) bt Adita Rao (GUJ) 21-16, 11-21, 21-19; Rijul Saini (HAR) bt Meenal Rautela (DEL) 21-13, 21-9; (5) Unnati Hooda (HAR) bt Durga Isha Kandrapu (AP) 21-13, 21-9; Tanvi Sharma (PB) bt Raksha Kandasamy (MAH) 22-20, 21-11; Shriyanshi Valishetty (TEL) bt (10) Neysa Cariappa (KAR) 21-19, 21-23, 21-7;

Samayara Panwar (UP) bt Tanisha Singh (RAJ) 21-11, 21-14; (12) Hrissha Dubey (MAH) bt Riddhima Raturi (HAR) 21-19, 16-21, 22-20

Boys’ U19: Pranay Shettigar (MAH) bt (1) Pranav Rao Gandham 21-17, 21-15; Gagan (HAR) bt Sri Mohit Veera Venkata SK (AP) 21-9, 13-21, 21-15; Aryan Sharma (DEL) bt Ankit Mondal (WB) 23-21, 21-17; Dheemanth Ramavath (TEL) bt (14) Tarun Morab (KAR) 23-21, 21-17.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 10: Latest News