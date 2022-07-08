scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Krishna Khaitan Memorial badminton Tournament: Ishan Rohilla enters qualification 3rd round in boys’ singles’ U-19 category

The match started on a slow note for Rohilla as he lost the opening game 7-15. The Haryana youngster then made a comeback in the match as he claimed the second game 15-7 to restore parity in the match.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 8, 2022 10:28:33 am
Ishan Rohila from Haryana in action during 29th Yonex-Sunrise Smt. Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Badminton Tournament at Multiplex Hall in Tau Devi Lal Stadium Panchkula on Thursday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Ishan Rohilla of Haryana made his way into the qualification third round with a 7-15, 15-7, 15-6 win over Aditya Ranjan Gupta of Chandigarh in the boys’ singles’ U-19 category on the opening day of the 29th Yonex Sunrise Smt Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking Selection Badminton Tournament being played at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Thursday.

The match started on a slow note for Rohilla as he lost the opening game 7-15. The Haryana youngster then made a comeback in the match as he claimed the second game 15-7 to restore parity in the match. The third game too saw Rohilla playing with control as he claimed the game 15-6 to seal his spot in the next round.

In another match of the same category, Rohenkumar Singh Haobijam of Manipur ended the challenge of Abhishek Rupesh of Kerala with a 15-9, 15-7 win. The Manipur youngster claimed the opening game 15-9 before grabbing the second game 15-7 to seal his spot in the qualification third round. It was also a winning day for Charan Ganesh of Andhra Pradesh as he scored a 15-8, 15-7 win over Aneesh Padhye of Maharashtra to enter the qualification third round.

Ayush Dhimri of Uttarakhand had to fight his way hard to register a 10-15, 15-6, 17-15 win over Yash Vardhan Singh
Panwar of Rajasthan to enter the qualification third round in the same category.

Best of Express Premium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...
More Premium Stories >>

Earlier in the day, the pair of Aryan Srijwal and Sunaina Malik of Haryana scored a 4-15, 15-5, 16-14 win over the pair of Ashish Garg and Alina Kwatra in the mixed doubles’ u-19 qualification round. Srijwal/Malik lost the opening game 4-15 before they grabbed the second game 15-5 to make the scoreboard read 1-1.

The third game saw both the pairs giving their best before Srijwal/Malik claimed the game 16-14 to enter the next round. In another match of the same category, the pair of Pruthi Koka and Sanjana Ganugu of Telangana scored a 16-14, 15-8 win over the pair of Ishan Deshpande and Simran Dhingra of Maharashtra. Koka/Ganugu won the opening game 16-14 before claiming the second game 15-8 to rally into the next round.

The pair of Divyansh Singh Rawat and Anika Sinha of Delhi scored a 13-15, 15-13, 15-12 win over the pair of Vatsal Soman and Gauri Chitte of Madhya Pradesh to enter the next qualification round in the mixed doubles u-19 category.

Rawat/Sinha lost the opening game 13-15 before the pair won the second game 15-13 to make a comeback in the match. The third game was claimed by the pair of Rawat/Sinha as they made their way into the next round.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 08: Latest News