Krishna Khaitan badminton meet from July 7 to 13 

AFTER BEING postponed twice due to Covid-19 pandemic, the 29th Smt Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament will be making its return to the Badminton Association of India calendar next month. The tournament will be played from July 7 to July 13 at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula.

“Due to the pandemic, the tournament could not be conducted and was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 guidelines at that time. “As the tournament makes its return to the BAI’s junior calendar, we will see the country’s top junior players competing in this tournament.

In the past, we have seen players like P Laxmi Gopichand, PV Sindhu winning the titles in the tournament apart from players like Gayatri Gopinchand Pullela, Malvika Bansod and Priyanshu Rajawat becoming the champions in recent years and we hope more such talent will emerge from this tournament,” said.

Sanjiv Sachdeva, organising secretary of the tournament. The tournament, which is being held by the Express Shuttle Club Trust under the aegis of the Haryana Badminton Association, will be played on the 11 courts at the Multi-Purpose Hall at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex. This will be apart from the four new courts at the newly renovated badminton hall in the complex.

The 2019 edition of the tournament saw a total of more than 900 players competing in boys’ U-19 singles, girls’ U-19 singles, boys’ U-19 doubles, girls’ U-19 doubles and mixed U-19 doubles events.

The tournament offers a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh and equal prize money for both boys and girls. “We expect more than 1,000 entries in this edition of the tournament. All the officials will be double vaccinated and players will also adhere to BAI’s directions and rules regarding Covid-19.

Parents cannot accompany players on the court area and will have to sit in a separate area,” said Sachdeva. Players born on or after January 1, 2004, can compete in the badminton tournament and the last date for sending the entries through respective state associations is June 15.

“The qualifying rounds will be played from July 7 to July 9. “Players can send their entries through respective state associations to entry@badmintonindia.org and copy to smtkrishnakhaitan@gmail.com on or before June 15,” Sachdeva said.